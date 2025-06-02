Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evercore Heroes: Ascension, Vela Games

Evercore Heroes: Ascension Confirms June Early Access Date

Evercore Heroes: Ascension finally has a release date for Early Access this month, but not before it gets a Steam Next Fest demo

Article Summary Evercore Heroes: Ascension Early Access launches June 19, after a free Steam demo during Next Fest.

Team up in a unique co-op roguelite for 1-3 players, battling enemies and defending the Evercore.

Features class-based heroes, deep progression, and replayable 30-minute procedural missions.

Progress earned in the Steam demo carries over into Early Access, keeping your hard-won rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher Vela Games have confirmed the Early Access release date for their next title, Evercore Heroes: Ascension, as they settle on the game's final title. This one has gone through several changes since it was first revealed back in late 2022, as they have created a co-op hero roguelite that will keep you actively on your toes as you work together to achieve various goals. The title will first get a free demo during Steam Next Fest next week from June 9-16, then will make its way into Early Access on June 19.

Evercore Heroes: Ascension

Evercore Heroes: Ascension is a co-op-first hero roguelite for one to three players. Battle relentless enemies, forge the ultimate build, and defend the Evercore in the perilous world of Lumerea. As a Luum Sentinel, you are one of the last heroes standing against Fate's Blade, a sinister force seeking to corrupt Lumerea's magic. The Evercore—source of balance and life—has been shattered, and only by recovering its fragments can you restore order before chaos takes hold. Each run is a high-stakes gauntlet of enemies, strategy, and role mastery. Whether you fight solo or with a team, every mission is a new challenge—fall, rise stronger, and protect the Evercore!

Designed for teamwork, but playable solo, every mission tests your skill, coordination, and adaptability. Play your role, cover your allies, and overcome impossible odds together. Dynamic Missions & Endless Replayability: Launch from Castle Everae into procedural missions packed with devious monsters, rewarding challenges, and intense boss fights—all wrapped into tight, 30-minute adventures.

Unlock and refine half a dozen Heroes, each with unique, powerful abilities, playstyles, and personality. Choose from Tank, Damage, and Support, then reshape your role and experiment with powerful new builds. More heroes are planned for release during Early Access. Deep Layered Progression: Progress persists. Unlock new Heroes to expand your roster and earn permanent Core Powers to strengthen your heroes to push further with every run.

Progress persists. Unlock new Heroes to expand your roster and earn permanent Core Powers to strengthen your heroes to push further with every run. Progress earned in the demo will carry over to Early Access! A Living Science-Fantasy World: Journey through Lumerea, starting with the frozen peaks and underground mines of Kru Uncover the adventures of this beautiful but perilous world.

