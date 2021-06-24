"Every" Legendary Pokémon To Return For Pokémon GO Fest 2021

Niantic has announced that the second day of GO Fest 2021 will focus on raids… with "every" Legendary Pokémon returning to Pokémon GO for an epic throwdown. Not the quotation marks, though. Let's get into the details.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the details for GO Fest 2021's raid day:

We've received reports that every Legendary Pokémon discovered in Pokémon GO so far will be appearing in five-star raids during Pokémon GO Fest 2021! Strange, right? This sort of thing hasn't happened in the world of Pokémon GO before, so we're just as puzzled as you are. Hopefully we'll get some answers during the event as to why this is happening.

Let me just come out and say it. Hilariously, Niantic says "every Legendary" and then just completely ices Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. They are just… not mentioned. Granted, they may not be the most popular, but they're certainly Legendary!

It will all go down Sunday, July 18th, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time. Just like the spawns on the previous day, the raiding will be broken down into blocks, which will go like this:

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids.

As a note, all of these Legendaries in this block are available to encounter in their Shiny forms in Pokémon GO except for Therian Forme Tornadus.

During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids.

As of now, Reshiram, Yveltal, and Therian Forme Landorus cannot be Shiny. The rest of the Legendary Pokémon can.

During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids.

Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in!

Of the above Pokémon, the ones that cannot be Shiny are Palkia, Kyurem, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf.

During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.

Dialga, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas cannot currently be Shiny.

This sounds very intense, but remember: GO Fest 2021 last year had quicker raid times, allowing trainers to complete more battles with more Legendaries popping in raids one after the other.

These raids will be available for all trainers in Pokémon GO regardless of whether or not they buy a ticket to GO Fest 2021. What GO Fest 2021 ticket holders are getting out of this are the following bonuses:

Earn an extra 10,000 XP for winning a Raid Battle.

Spin Gym Photo Discs to earn up to 10 Raid Passes. These can be used for in-person raids.

Complete Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes. These can be used to join a raid remotely.

Pick up an event bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes in the shop on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

Now, all we need to know is one thing. Did Niantic just… forget about Cobalion, Virizion, and Terrakion, or did they hope that we would?