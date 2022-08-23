Everything Announced During Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live

During the first night of Gamescom 2022, Opening Night Live brought a slew of announcements to the forefront, which we have listed for you. There are just so many new and updated game announcements this year, over 40 revealed in a two-hour livestream (which you can watch down at the bottom). We have the full rundown of almost everything mentioned or highlighted during the entire livestream for you to read about.

Everywhere: Everywhere seamlessly blends gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in an all-new multi-world gaming experience that redefines how players connect with one another and the digital world around them. Everywhere is developed and published by Build A Rocket Boy. Established by Leslie Benzies, Build A Rocket Boy is an independent game publisher and developer headquartered in Edinburgh Scotland, with operations in Budapest Hungary.

Dune: Awakening: Dune: Awakening combines the grittiness and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large-scale, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious Open World Survival MMO. Rise from survival to dominance in a vast and seamless Arrakis shared by thousands of players. Head into unmapped sectors and be the first to discover secrets and riches before the coriolis storms once again shift the sands and alter the landscape. Narrowly escape colossal sandworms, build your home from shelter to mighty base, and traverse the dunes in iconic vehicles from the universe. Hunt for spice blooms and deploy your harvester, then protect it from rival factions in fast-paced, deadly combat that shifts seamlessly from armored ground cars to ornithopters in the sky. Plot your rise to power and build your influence within the Landsraad through careful intrigue

Dualsense Edge Wireless Controller (PS5)

The Callisto Protocol: In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon.

The Lords Of The Fallen: Taking place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game, The Lords Of The Fallen introduces an all-new adventure in a vast, interconnected world, more than five times larger than the original game. In an expansive RPG experience filled with NPC quests, compelling characters, and rich narrative, players will need to create their own hero before tackling the immersive single-player campaign. They will also have the option to invite a second player to join their adventure in uninterrupted online co-op, a new feature for the franchise.

Moving Out 2: Moving Out 2 will see the introduction of online co-operative, cross-play enabled gameplay to the series, allowing F.A.R.Ts around the world to team up and creatively move furniture from point A to point B and beyond! Announced during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, Moving Out 2 will again feature a cast of bizarre unlockable characters as they traverse different dimensions in the pursuit of seamless and (sometimes) breakage-free home removals across more than 50 new levels and challenges.

Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.

New Tales From The Borderlands: New Tales From The Borderlands immerses players in a deep and original story full of unexpected turns, heartwarming emotion, and classic Borderlands humor. Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, players will decide the fates of three underdogs out to make mayhem their business, with altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious "streetwise" brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-flinging Fran. Players will face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalists in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next depends on their decisions. Every choice, big or small, can impact how the story unfolds, often in unexpected ways, and only by playing through the game will players fully understand how their decisions can change the Borderlands. New Tales From The Borderlands is developed by Gearbox Software, led primarily by Gearbox Quebec – an incredible team with a deep history of creating compelling Borderlands narrative experiences. Gearbox Software also partnered with key alumni of the original Telltale Games narrative team to craft the all-new story in New Tales From The Borderlands.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Bloody Ties: In Bloody Ties, players will embark on a new story adventure. Reach the epicenter of death, wealth, and absolute splendor in a stunning location: The Carnage Hall. This old opera building is full of challenges and quests, surprising new weapon types, character interactions, and discoveries to uncover.

Tortuga – A Pirate's Tale: In Tortuga – A Pirate's Tale, it's time to see if ye truly have what it takes to become the greatest pirate of the Caribbean! Set sail on the vast and beautiful Caribbean Sea as players commence their journey with their sights on eternal gold and glory. Choose from 18 unique ship types and customize distinct features from the flag and weaponry to the hull and figurehead. It's a vast world out there, but you are never truly alone, and players will encounter historical pirate captains who they must decide is friend or foe. Take on trading convoys and settlements in tactical turn-based battles to relieve them of the burden of wealth, and then use your (stolen) riches to upgrade your formidable fleet. With a mighty fleet and enough gold, you might be able to keep your crew happy. But be warned! You are an elected captain, after all, and it is your duty to maintain your crew's morale, or else mutiny could be on the horizon…

Marauders: Marauders is a hardcore multiplayer looter shooter set in an alternative 1990s where The Great War never ended, Earth has been industrialized to breaking point, and many have fled to the stars. Band together with your crew of up to three other players to navigate a hostile battleground, hunt for loot, craft new weapons and gear, and salvage what's needed to survive.

Destiny 2: Lightfall: In Lightfall, players will face Calus, the malevolent former emperor of the Cabal, who has returned to our solar system alongside the Pyramid fleet as a Disciple of the Witness – the cosmic nemesis that was first introduced in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Using abilities granted from a brand-new subclass Strand, Guardians will explore a new destination – Neptune's gleaming megacity of Neomuna – which is under attack from Calus's mysterious and deadly Shadow Legion.

Sonic Frontiers: Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog's newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!

Under The Waves: Dive into the depths of the North Sea to explore a moving and poetic underwater adventure about the engulfing power of grief. Set in a techno-futuristic vision of the 1970s, players will follow Stan, a professional diver working for an oil company, facing the isolation of the deep sea as he starts to experience a strange series of events, far beneath the waves. To help deliver this underwater tale, Quantic Dream offered Parallel Studio access to various talents and creative tools such as motion capture, voice recording, animation, quality assurance, localization and more. This partnership marks the first time Quantic Dream has provided support for a fellow French studio, both being Paris-based.

Goat Simulator 3: Goat Simulator 3 is a complex and serious(ly stupid) new sandbox adventure in which four players can jump in and cause complete havoc together. But don't fret, we got you single goats covered as well! You can unearth all of the island's secrets alone, no friends required. Much like the original Goat Simulator, the sequel's gameplay revolves around exploration, puzzle solving and "accidentally" destroying anything in sight – but this time there is so much more of it all. Blast NPCs with alien weapons, start wacky minigames anywhere in the sandbox (keep reading), become a "rhino" and stampede through town (sentence is soon over), join a secret goat society and help them achieve their goals (hold that breath) drive a car straight into a gas station (what's up with goats and gas stations anyway?), and so much more! The world truly is your oyster* (puh, you made it!). But everyone knows you can't destroy the world if you don't look good. In Goat Simulator 3, there are so many fashionable items to get your hooves on. If you want to roam around wearing a pink tutu, a giant blonde wig, and with paint tins for shoes, who are we to stop you? It differentiates you from that one friend who's dressed like a medieval knight shooting lasers from their eyes, and the other that's cosplaying a giant abominable banana (aka Abominana), after all.

Return To Monkey Island: The tangled history of Monkey Island's most famous secret leads Guybrush Threepwood – intrepid hero, leather jacket salesman, and mighty pirate – to embark on a new swash-buckling adventure through the Caribbean, determined to uncover the elusive secret once and for all. No trip back to Mêlée Island would be complete without his old friends (and foes), but while Guybrush and the evil LeChuck look certain to clash on the high seas once more, a new crew of Pirate Leaders seems to have arrived to spoil the party. Join the hilarious misadventures of Guybrush in Return to Monkey Island, the sequel penned by series originators Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman. Brought to life with stunning new visuals by Rex Crowle (Knights & Bikes, Tearaway), an all-new score from the original composers, and Dominic Armato returning as the voice of Guybrush Threepwood to lead an all-star VO cast, Return to Monkey Island will include all new intuitive controls, accessibility features, and even a few jokes.

Moonbreaker: Moonbreaker is a turn-based strategy tabletop tactics game developed by Unknown Worlds, the team behind the Subnautica series. It is designed to be a true digital miniatures experience, set in an expansive sci-fi universe crafted by best-selling sci-fi and fantasy author Brandon Sanderson. Through accessible turn-based competitive gameplay, ongoing content releases, and deep customization, Moonbreaker offers a variety of gameplay experiences for all types of players.

Friends vs. Friends: Friends vs. Friends is an online PvP shooter that combines combat and deck building. Choose a character, build your deck with crazy cards and remember – you're always just a friend away from a good time! Play 1v1 or 2v2 in online, fast-paced, chaotic combat. Level up, get new cards, improve the ones you already have, and unlock new characters with their own unique skill. Powers, weapons, and debuffs are all played from your card deck. Become a titan, invoke a friendly turret, leach health with vampire bullets and make them have a big freaking head

Lies Of P: Lies of P tells the story of Pinocchio as never seen before. As the puppet mechanoid Pinocchio, players will wind their way through the streets of a ruined city, crafting weapons from the materials found in the world and interacting with the remaining few who manage to survive in this hellscape. The more lies told, the more human players become, with all the advantages and disadvantages it entails. Lies of P features profound narrative choices and deeply customizable character progression to round out its RPG features.

Stranded: Alien Dawn: Stranded: Alien Dawn challenges players to overcome adversity and ensure their diverse group of survivors can flourish in their strange new surroundings.Combining modular base construction with deep resource management, research, crafting, and more, players begin Stranded: Alien Dawn with nothing but the essentials, discovering beautiful yet deadly new environments in order to evolve their own unique, thriving base. Grapple with mysterious illnesses, extreme weather, and alien wildlife attacks, with the needs of survivors at the heart of every choice. Whether players opt to transform their crash site into a sprawling haven or a fortified compound, salvaging and harvesting nearby resources is essential to finding the ideal materials to build and protect their survivors' new base. Researching new technologies and acquiring knowledge is also vital, equipping survivors to make breakthroughs and advancements that will expand their horizons. While shelter and security are crucial for success, caring for each member of the group is critical for long-term survival. Take advantage of their individual strengths, weaknesses, and traits to help survivors unite, adapt and overcome unprecedented circumstances. Craft weapons, hunt, forage and grow food, develop medicines, and keep the group entertained, to ensure their physical and mental wellbeing on a far-flung planet.

Atlas Fallen: Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of corrupted gods. Glide the sands of a timeless land filled with ancient dangers, mysteries, and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat. Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign.

Homeworld 3: The epic scale and grandeur of Homeworld has returned with even bigger environments to contend with new mechanics that expand the gameplay experience and a dramatic story full of the compelling emotional resonance the series is known for. Homeworld 3 takes advantage of the latest technology to add a new element to the series' familiar 3D RTS gameplay, including Cover-based Tactics, massive strategic terrain, and considerable improvement to overall UI and UX design. Players must form new strategies and use new environmental obstacles like colossal ancient megaliths, dangerous asteroid fields, and massive derelict wreckage as cover or to hide movements from enemies. Homeworld 3 also offers up fresh strategic challenges with its physics-based ballistics simulation that makes the space combat feel more real than ever before.

Honkai: Star Rail: Honkai: Star Rail is an all-new strategy-RPG title in the Honkai series that takes players on a cosmic adventure across the stars. Hop aboard the Astral Express and experience the galaxy's infinite wonders on this journey filled with adventure and thrill.

High On Life: The all-new video dazzled attendees with a lengthy chunk of gameplay in a battle against the bounty target 9-TORG. Folks who didn't believe that High On Life, with its talking guns (and a knife!) and an irreverent sci-fi universe, could also have awesome boss fights were publicly humbled. You should have been there.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series: The Expanse is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system, and the people of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war. The series follows a group of protagonists as they uncover and become involved in a conspiracy that threatens the fragile balance. The first new IP announced by Telltale since the company re-formed in 2019, The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set prior to the events of the TV series. Players take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the leader of a scavenging crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must work with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt, and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is a new 3v7 asymmetrical online multiplayer game inspired by MGM's 1988 cult horror classic film. When murderous alien Klowns come to feed on the quiet town of Crescent Cove, the locals must work together to fight back and survive the invasion. Players can team up as either Klowns or humans, choosing from a variety of character classes, to explore an expansive, ever-changing map with creepy surprises waiting around every corner.

Scars Above: Something strange has entered Earth's orbit; an object alien and unknowable, made out of matter that seems not to obey the laws of physics – the Metahedron. As a part of a hastily gathered group of astronauts and scientists sent off to explore it, your fate takes a jarring turn as you awaken in another world – dazed, alone on an alien planet… but determined to stay alive. Scars Above is a challenging, immersive third-person shooter inspired by modern-type action-adventure games. It takes the genre staples, such as the rewarding feeling of overcoming difficulty, and combines it with a compelling and intricate story, meticulous and lavish world design, and a living, breathing ecosystem to explore and endure.

Wyrdsong: Wyrdsong is an occult historical fantasy RPG set in a fictionalized Portugal in the middle ages. Players will be challenged to question both their reality and the choices they make as Wyrdsong is set to expand, question, and re-define aspects of what makes up the current Role Playing Game genre. Gardiner's career in games boasts some of the most well-known franchises in the RPG space. Gardiner served as lead producer and project lead across several of Bethesda's flagship titles in the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises. Before making the difficult choice to leave Bethesda Game Studios following a 15-year career, Gardiner's efforts on Fallout 76 saw its transformation into one of the most successful, robust examples of the games-as-a-service model.

Gotham Knights: The latest video reveals two DC Super-Villains – the Mastermind criminal "influencer" Harley Quinn and the shape-shifting colossus Clayface, who are both part of the vast criminal element threatening the city in Gotham Knights, along with the cold-blooded Mr. Freeze and the secret and sinister Court of Owls. The trailer also provides a closer look at Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin in action as the four knights face off against these fearsome foes while trying to protect a vulnerable Gotham City.

Where Winds Meet: Where Winds Meet is set during the beginning of the Northern Song Dynasty during an era of war and conflict. Players take on the role of a wandering swordsman, who grew up during this brutal age, and used their martial arts and sword fighting skills to survive against countless foes. The player is thrust into this ruthless world, and they must choose between upholding their code of morals in order to protect the innocent and fight for justice or live only for themselves and risk the land slipping further into chaos and despair.

Park Beyond: In Park Beyond, players build and manage every detail of their own amusement park with a twist – there is no such thing as impossible. Billed as "Impossification", this ability gives players complete freedom to create in a world where technology, money, and gravity are no longer insurmountable obstacles. The game features a modular placement system that allows players to tweak rides by manipulating numerous attributes such as inclines, yaw, pitch, roll, and loops. They can further "Impossify" their creations with modules such as cannons that vault riders across chasms or dare-defying ramp jumps that propel them into the sky to give visitors the thrill of a lifetime. With the modular building system, players also have the freedom to customize and design shops, decorations, and facilities as part of building the park of their dreams.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide: Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op-focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

Blacktail: You play as Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from an early medieval Slavic settlement. When living memories of her past return as foul, walking spirits, Yaga is faced with no other option than to hunt them down in hopes of unraveling her own mystery. Bringing a one-of-a-kind blend of intense archery combat, magic, and dark storytelling set in a vibrant fairy tale world, the game takes you on the defining journey of an ambiguous folk figure. Will you be a good witch and protect the forest? Or will you be the evil that haunts children's nightmares? Only you can decide.

Phantom Hellcat: Break a leg as Jolene, a rebellious young woman who makes the grave mistake of breaking the seal upon a cursed theater filled with dangerous dimensions full of pompous props. The theater's seal holding back the darkness weakens until the evil trapped within takes Jolene's mother hostage. Soon, twisted stories of humanity will begin to escape and wreak havoc upon the world. Knock foes around the environment, bringing a set wall crashing down, or launching opponents into the band pit toward their demise. Jump, dash, and slash utilizing the powers sealed within mysterious character masks to strengthen Jolene's stats and learn new abilities to build up visceral combo scores in each scenario. Traverse along dynamic 3D/2D camera-shifting perspectives with laser-sharp platforming controls throughout beautiful, hand-crafted theater sets.

CrossfireX: Babylon: Tday's update adds two new maps, lots of new weapons, new vehicles and turrets, improved matchmaking functionality, and updates to the aiming/shooting mechanics, among other improvements and surprises. These additions are on top of the eight maps, eight weapons, Weapon Mastery mechanic, Shooting Range mode, and other enhancements that have taken place over the course of the game's previous updates.

Dorfromantik: Dorfromantik is a relaxing building strategy and puzzle game in which you place tiles to create ever-growing, idyllic village landscapes. With Dorfromantik, you can immerse yourself in a quiet, peaceful world at any time and take a break from everyday life. At the same time, Dorfromantik offers a challenge for those who are looking for one: To beat the high score, you need to carefully plan and strategically place your tiles.

The Outlast Trials: Set in the height of the Cold War era, players take on the role of test subjects abducted by the shadowy Murkoff Corporation. Imprisoned in a secret Murkoff facility, players will be thrust into a series of physical and mental ordeals, tormented by iconic characters, and challenged alone or in teams to survive with their sanity intact.

The Finals: Embark Studios today revealed The Finals, the ultimate combat-centered game show that takes dynamism and intuitiveness to a new level – where if you think something will work, it probably will. We invite you to virtual arenas based on iconic real-world locations that contestants can alter, exploit, and even destroy in chaotic PvP matches. Add a tremendous variety of skills and weapons to the mix, and you will be able to craft your own unique contestant with your very own loadout, playstyle, and look. Those who succeed will advance through escalating tournaments, earning lasting fame as they reach the ultimate pinnacle of competition in The Finals.

Dead Island 2: A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is under quarantine, and the military has retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the tainted zombie powers running through your veins. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering assholes who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, hold the future of Los Angeles (and humanity) in the balance. You were born for this. As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak, you'll also discover just who – or what – you are. Survive, evolve, save the world – just another day in HELL-A.