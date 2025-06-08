Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Games Show, Summer Game Fest 2025

Everything From The Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2025

Last night, the Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2025 revealed and updated 45 different games, capping off Saturday evening's events

Article Summary Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2025 unveiled and updated 45 highly anticipated upcoming games

Highlights include fresh trailers for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, Echoes of The End, Titan Quest II, and more

Major reveals span new entries in beloved franchises, original indie gems, demos, and EA launches

Co-hosts Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer showcased exclusive content during the 100-minute presentation

Yesterday evening, the Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2025 took place, revealing dozens of titles, some debuting for the first time and others updating their status. One of the last livestreams for Saturday as part of the many, many, many, many, many, many, many showcases taking place during Summer Game Fest this year, co-hosts Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer showed off nearly 100 minutes worth of game trailers and other content. We have the full rundown provided by the team below, along with the livestream above.

The Expanse Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn delivers an original story of survival and loyalty, and significantly expands the world of The Expanse depicted in the TV show and novels. Players step into the boots of a Pinkwater Security mercenary stranded in the wrong place at the worst time. Trapped on Eros Station during a deadly lockdown, they will need to lead a crew, take command of the system's most advanced ship, and navigate a fractured solar system teetering on the edge of chaos.

Echoes of The End

Echoes of the End follows Ryn, a powerful vestige born with volatile magical abilities, as she sets out to rescue her brother from a brutal empire on the brink of war. Alongside haunted scholar Abram Finlay, she must uncover a conspiracy that could reignite an ancient conflict and plunge the world of Aema into chaos. Driven by themes of trust, sacrifice, and redemption, the story unfolds across ten hand-crafted chapters filled with cinematic moments, memorable characters, and high-stakes decisions.

Whispers in the Fog

A haunting world premiere trailer for the first-person psychological horror experience Whispers in the Fog from a supremely talented solo developer, coming soon to PC.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

A brand new gameplay trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin – an open-world Action RPG based on the fan-favourite anime, The Seven Deadly Sins, and it's coming soon to PC and PS5. You can pre register now at 7origin.netmarble.com.

The Finals

Embark Studios dropped an explosive new trailer for The Finals, which looks as hectic and destruction-forward as ever in Season 7. The new season lands on June 12 for PC and consoles.

Herdling

Okomotive shared the release window trailer for Herdling, a flock-tending adventure with a stunning painterly art style. It's coming to PC and consoles in Summer 2025, but there's a Steam demo available now.

Sleep Awake

Sleep Awake is a psychological thriller creative directed by Cory Davis of Spec Ops: The Line and Robin Finck of Nine Inch Nails. A new trailer showcased the game's captivating blend of FMV and 3D, as well as its brain-melting industrial soundscape. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2026.

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

River End Games shared a developer presentation for Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, an isometric stealth game set in the 1900s. The team delved into the inspirations that underpin this cinematic turn-of-the-century adventure. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on July 15.

The Explorator

An atmospheric trailer for The Explorator gave us a window into the world of this cartoon shooter. It's available in Early Access on Steam right now.

Constance

A gameplay trailer revealed the premise behind this handcrafted Metroidvania — you wield a paintbrush to fight the effects of a decaying inner world. It's coming to PC on November 24, with a free demo available now on Steam.

Titan Quest II

The first deep dive of the Summer Showcase focused on Titan Quest II, Grimlore Games' Greek Mythology-infused follow-up to the cult classic action RPG. It's coming to Steam Early Access in Summer 2025, with a full launch later down the line for PC and consoles.

Call of the Elder Gods

A world premiere trailer revealed Call of the Elder Gods, the eldritch follow up to Out of the Blue's 2020 adventure-puzzle game, Call of the Sea. It stars Yuri Lowenthal, and is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Ascendant

An action-packed trailer for Ascendant gave viewers a glimpse into its vibrant BioPunk world. It's a squad-based PVPVE FPS with variance embedded in each match, and it's coming soon to PC.

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch

A turn-based roguelite strategy game where you assemble a crew and fight to reclaim a perilous and mystery-toting island. It's available now in Early Access on Steam, and coming soon to PC and consoles.

POPUCOM

A new trailer for the adorable match-3 Shooter POPUCOM dropped during the show. Players will team up with their friends and embark on a variety of color-switching challenges in this co-op platforming adventure, which is available now on PC.

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

An immersive co-operative action game where you tackle perilous fires in the American Midwest. A new trailer dropped during the show, noting that the game is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in Fall 2025.

The Bureau of Fantastical & Arcane Affairs

A world premiere trailer revealed The Bureau of Fantastical & Arcane Affairs, a comedic simulator where you play as a quest inspector who must make sure everything is up to code before the hero's story begins. It's coming to PC later this year.

WTF: Waifu Tactical Force

A high-octane movement shooter with Y2K and anime aesthetics. It's coming in 2026, but there's a Pre-Alpha Open Playtest available now on Steam.

Hirogami

A stunning platformer inspired by the ancient art of paper folding, Hirogami graced the show with a vibrant gameplay trailer. It's coming to PC and PS5 on September 3, 2025, but there's also a demo available now on Steam.

EVE Frontier

CCP Games dropped by the Summer Showcase to provide an update on EVE Frontier, the studio's hardcore sandbox MMO — in space! The Founder Access program for EVE Frontier is available now.

Formula Legends

A rip-roaring gameplay trailer for Formula Legends debuted in the show. It's a retro racer from 3DClouds that propels you through the history of motorsport, and it's coming soon to PC and consoles. There's also a demo available on PC.

Ones to Play Montage

The Future Games Show Ones to Play Montage highlights a curated set of games with active demos that can be played on Steam right after the showcase. This year's selection included Cat-Astrophy, PHASE ZERO, Bloodgrounds, and How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine.

Ahoy

An immersive story trailer for Ahoy revealed more about the gritty 18th century setting of this naval combat simulator. A funding drive for the game is live on Kickstarter.

Spotlight Montage

This year's Summer Showcase saw the return of the Spotlight Montage, where our hosts provided viewers with the lowdown on several exciting upcoming games, including Flick Shot Rogues, Under Par Golf Architect, Ascend to ZERO, Animalkind, Don't Wake The Beast, and Worship.

SCUM

During the show, Gamepires revealed that the studio's prison riot survival game, SCUM, will launch out of early access on June 17.

Deathground

A developer presentation for Deathground dug into the deadly dinosaurs players will be running from in Jaw Drop Games' upcoming cooperative thriller. It's coming to Steam Early Access in Q3 2025.

Hell is Us

The show featured a deep dive on Hell is Us. Rogue Factor covered the instinct-based exploration system and provided a closer look at the game's monsters, which are negative human emotions made manifest. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on September 4.

Fading Echo

A world premiere trailer revealed Fading Echo, a spellbinding puzzle platformer starring Samantha Béart, Jasmine Bhullar, Matt Mercer and Laura Bailey. It's coming soon to PC and consoles.

SacriFire

A brand new trailer for SacriFire, a pixel JRPG inspired by the 90s classics, with music from genre legend Motoi Sakuraba. It's coming to PC in Q1 2026.

Truxton Extreme

The legendary 1988 shoot 'em up Truxton returns! Truxton Extreme adds more stages, weapons and ways to play to this genre classic, bringing it up to speed for modern platforms. It's coming soon to PC and PS5.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

An action-packed trailer for Lynked: Banner of the Spark – a roguelite action RPG where you beat up robots and use their parts to develop a cutesy community haven. It's out now on PC and consoles.

Joe & Mac Retro Collection

This bumper bundle collects the original trilogy of platformers into a single package, alongside a series of modernising features. A funding drive for the game is coming to Kickstarter on June 10.

Directive 8020

Directive 8020 is the next game in The Dark Pictures Anthology. A new trailer explored the game's Turning Points feature, which allows you to rewind and change your choices in pivotal moments to see the consequences in each branching path. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 2.

Cairn

A gameplay presentation for the immersive climbing simulator Cairn where developers, The Game Bakers, dug into the intricate technicalities of scaling icy mountains. Cairn is clambering onto PlayStation and PC later this year, but you can check out the demo on both platforms right now.

Ground Zero

An eerie gameplay trailer for Ground Zero showcased the throwback survival horror game's post-apocalyptic South Korean setting, as well as the mutated monsters that reside within. It's coming soon to PC.

Hark The Ghoul

Hark The Ghoul is a low-poly FPS soulslike set in an interconnected victorian city. A new gameplay trailer explored some of the strange environments and esoteric inhabitants you'll meet on your journey through its monster-filled world. It's coming soon to PC, but there's a demo available now.

Hela

Developers Windup provided a window into the whimsical world of Hela – a co-operative adventure game starring brave little mice. It's coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Luto

Luto is a haunting ghost story about hope and secrets, and a new trailer dropped during the show, revealing the game's release date. Luto launches on July 22 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with a special physical edition coming later this year.

Reach

Games industry legend Shuhei Yoshida introduced the world premiere trailer for Reach, a highly ambitious VR parkour shooter, with a marked focus on immersive gameplay! It's coming to PSVR 2, Steam VR and Meta Quest 3 in 2025.

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

A quacking trailer for Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping gave us a closer look at the game's point-and-click gameplay, as well as its cast of quirky anthropomorphic characters. It's out now on PC and consoles, and a Simplified Chinese language update is coming later this year.

Ratatan

A funky trailer for the cartoon rhythm roguelite Ratatan dropped during the show. It's a spiritual successor to the cult PSP hit Patapon, and it's entering Steam Early Access on July 25. Players can also try out a free demo, which is out now on Steam.

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile

A gameplay trailer revealed more of Microids Studio Lyon's delectable 70s twist on the beloved Agatha Christie novel, Death on the Nile. This dual detective adventure game is coming to PC and consoles in September.

House Flipper 2 – Scooby Doo

Zoinks! A world premiere trailer revealed that House Flipper 2 is getting a dedicated Scooby Doo DLC. Dive into a mystery with the gang when it lands on PC and consoles this October.

Mafia: The Old Country

Hangar 13 delivered exclusive insights about what players can expect from Mafia: The Old Country, and shared a stunning cinematic from a key moment in the protagonist's story. It launches on August 8 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Tenet of the Spark

Roar Games shared a developer presentation for Tenet of the Spark, the studio's bodacious time-bending brawler. Players solve puzzles and lay the smackdown across three distinct timelines, from the Viking age to the modern day. It's coming soon to PC and consoles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!