Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Chespin

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the release of the Kalos region, let's take a deep dive into Chespin's lore.

Dex entry number 650, Chespin is a pure Grass-type species from the Kalos Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Six. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Spiky Nut Pokémon," this is what Chespin's Dex entry says:

The quills on its head are usually soft. When it flexes them, the points become so hard and sharp that they can pierce rock.

Chespin is one of three starters of the Kalos region. It is the Grass-type starter while Froakie is the Water-type and Fennekin is the Fire-type. Chespin evolves into Quiladin which then can evolve into the third and final stage of Chesnaught, which is known to be quite the battler, as it takes on the surprising dual typing of Grass/Fighting.

For fans of the anime, Chespin debuted in A Battle of Aeria Mobility! More prominent features include the trainer Clemont's Chespin which debuted in Mega-Mega Meowth Madness! and the Chespin named Chespie that appeared in Mega Evolution Specia 1. Beyond these, as a prominent Kalos Pokémon, it has many minor appearances throughout the anime, in the feature-length film Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel, where it appeared with the other two Kalos starters.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Chespin:

Y: Such a thick shell of wood covers its head and back that even a direct hit from a truck wouldn't faze it.