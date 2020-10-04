Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Moltres

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of these Legendary Pokémon, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of raiding these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the current raid boss Moltres, let's take a deep dive into this Legendary Pokémon's lore before it leaves raids on Friday.

Dex entry number 146, Moltres is a pure Fire/Flying-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Flame Pokémon," this is what Moltres' Dex entry says:

Moltres is a Legendary Pokémon that has the ability to control fire. If this Pokémon is injured, it is said to dip its body in the molten magma of a volcano to burn and heal itself.

In the original game series, this Fllame Pokémon can be encountered on Victory Road in the Kanto Region. Moltres is the third part of the Kanto Trio of Legendary Birds. Each of these Legendaries has a name that ends with a Spanish-language number: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres.

For fans of the anime, Moltres is featured prominently in the film The Power of One along with Articuno, Zapdos, and Lugia. It also appears in the main series episodes All Fired Up, The Search for the Legend, Heated Battle, and A Legendary Photo Op!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Moltres:

Red & Blue: Known as the legendary bird of fire. Every flap of its wings creates a dazzling flash of flames.

Silver: This legendary bird Pokémon is said to bring early spring to the wintry lands it visits.

Crystal: Legendary bird Pokémon. It is said to migrate from the south along with the spring.