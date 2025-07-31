Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Direct

Everything Revealed During The July 2025 Nintendo Direct

The latest Nintendo Direct held today shows off several games coming to both versions of the Switch from several publishing partners

Article Summary July 2025 Nintendo Direct spotlights major third-party games for both Switch and Switch 2 consoles

Key reveals include Monster Hunter Stories 3, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, and Octopath Traveler 0

New entries and remasters for Persona 3 Reload, Final Fantasy Tactics, Plants vs Zombies, and more unveiled

Montage features Borderlands 4, Romancing SaGa 2, and other upcoming Switch and Switch 2 titles

This morning, Nintendo held one of its bi-monthly Nintendo Direct livestreams, this time focusing on all of their partnered video games from other publishers. Some of the major highlights for this included Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Once Upon a Katamari, Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Hela, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, and Octopath Traveler 0. We have the full rundown about everything that was shown today for both the original Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, as well as the video above for you to watch along with.

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase – July 2025

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection : Embark on a new adventure as a Rider living in harmony with monsters in the third installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Amidst an environmental calamity, a monster hatches bearing a symbol of misfortune that drives two neighboring kingdoms to war. The heirs of these two kingdoms venture into forbidden ground in search of the truth. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Experience an untold story from Hyrule's distant past. The Imprisoning War led to the events of , and players can experience the thrill of battle in this canonical tale. Featuring Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other characters teaming up to fight for Hyrule's future, comes to Nintendo Switch 2 this winter. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 : The legendary Madden NFL series arrives on Nintendo Switch 2! Backed by years of NFL data, immerse yourself in explosive, realistic gameplay with new player-specific traits, authentic play styles, and adaptive counters that match on-field tendencies and strategies of NFL quarterbacks and coaches. Experience QB DNA, realistic football weather, and more! Pre-order the Deluxe Edition before Aug. 7 for seven days of early access ahead of launch on Aug. 14 on Nintendo Switch 2.

Apex Legends: The free-to-play Hero shooter heads to Nintendo Switch 2! Master an ever-growing roster of legendary characters, round up your squad and engage in 60-person Battle Royale mode, limited-time modes and takeovers. Explore the deep and detailed planet maps from across the Outlands and see if your squad has what it takes to be truly legendary. Starting today, if you log in on your Nintendo Switch system you can grab an exclusive Legendary Pathfinder skin – "P.A.T.H", available until Sept. 16. Drop in when Apex Legends launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Aug. 5.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales : A brand-new action RPG from the creators of Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default , The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales combines captivating HD-2D visuals and action-adventure gameplay to create a top-down journey in a wide-open world woven across time and space. Open new paths as you explore an untamed continent and reveal its mysterious history. Navigate battles with strategic support abilities provided by a helpful fairy. The game launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, and an exclusive debut demo will be available later today on Nintendo eShop.

Just Dance 2026 Edition : Gather your friends and family 4 and turn your home into a dance floor with Just Dance 2026 Edition ! Featuring 40 new tracks, from chart-topping hits to timeless classics like "APT." by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, "Houdini" by Dua Lipa, "Counting Stars" by OneRepublic and "Hung Up" by Madonna, there's something for everyone. Shake up your dance sessions with the Party Mode and spice up the fun with unexpected twists. Dance solo, get active with Workout Mode, or dance with up to six players in local multiplayer. Just Dance 2026 Edition launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 14.

Cronos: The New Dawn : From the studio behind the SILENT HILL 2 remake comes a third-person survival horror game where time is your deadliest weapon — and just maybe your worst enemy, too. Survive two distinct eras: a brutal future, and then dive back in time to 1980s Poland. Stop nightmarish creatures from merging into unstoppable abominations and survive by bending time itself when Cronos: The New Dawn launches on Nintendo Switch 2 Sept. 5.

Once Upon A Katamari: The King of All Cosmos and his family accidentally destroyed the Earth, the moon, and countless stars floating in the universe. Travel through the Jurassic Period, Ice Age, historic Japan, and other eras to roll up objects with your trusty katamari and rebuild the starry sky. With all-new stages, a new soundtrack, character customization, a new four-player multiplayer mode 1 that lets players compete online or battle CPU rivals offline and more, the quirky Katamari Damacy series returns when Once Upon A Katamari launches on Nintendo Switch Oct. 24. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop.

Yakuza Kiwami 2/Yakuza Kiwami : Experience Japan's criminal underground with the classic action-adventure beat 'em up Yakuza Kiwami 2 on Nintendo Switch 2. Set in the fictional district of Kamurocho, the gripping drama will require you to master unique fighting styles as you journey through a story filled with love, betrayal and explosive combat. Also available on Nintendo Switch 2 will be Yakuza Kiwami, originally released on Nintendo Switch and now featuring enhanced graphics, improved frame rates, and more. Both titles are available on Nintendo Switch 2 Nov. 13, and anyone who has the original Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switch can purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade 5 at a discounted price!

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Step back into the story of ambition, betrayal, and honor that defined a generation in this iconic RPG. Featuring fully voiced dialogue, enhanced graphics, and multiple gameplay improvements, players can lead their party in exhilarating encounters where strategic positioning and forward planning determine the outcome. Use the varied terrain of 3D battlefields to your advantage, skillfully manipulate the turn order, and victory will be yours for the taking! Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 launches on Sept. 30, with a Nintendo Switch version also launching on the same day. Pre-orders available later today on Nintendo eShop.

Hela: See the world through the eyes of a tiny yet brave mouse in a handcrafted world inspired by Scandinavian folklore. Explore magical forests and tranquil lakes, solve puzzles, and be a force for good in a land where heartwarming storytelling and the beauty of nature are intertwined. Play solo or team up with friends in seamless co-op online or in local split-screen and experience this non-linear, open world adventure together when Hela launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Borderlands 4 , where players can experience outrageous enemies and killer loot on the dangerous new planet of Kairos in the newest installment of this intense and chaotic shooter series – launching on Nintendo Switch 2 Oct 3. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop.

where players can experience outrageous enemies and killer loot on the dangerous new planet of Kairos in the newest installment of this intense and chaotic shooter series – launching on Nintendo Switch 2 Oct 3. Pre-orders are available later today on Nintendo eShop. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, a non-linear RPG that puts you in the center of a battle that spans millennia, and your choices drastically alter the course of your journey. Available for Nintendo Switch 2 later today!

a non-linear RPG that puts you in the center of a battle that spans millennia, and your choices drastically alter the course of your journey. Available for Nintendo Switch 2 later today! Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Wheatflour Wonderland, where you join a new Sanrio character, Cogimyun, and explore the whimsical Wheatflour Wonderland to craft powerful wands, unlock the story, and transform into your most magical self in this Hello Kitty Island Adventure DLC launching for Nintendo Switch in Fall 2025.

where you join a new Sanrio character, Cogimyun, and explore the whimsical Wheatflour Wonderland to craft powerful wands, unlock the story, and transform into your most magical self in this DLC launching for Nintendo Switch in Fall 2025. SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, which brings back the iconic master of the ninja arts in an all-new 2D action platformer featuring a hand-drawn style; launching on Nintendo Switch Aug. 29 with a free demo available on Nintendo eShop later today!

which brings back the iconic master of the ninja arts in an all-new 2D action platformer featuring a hand-drawn style; launching on Nintendo Switch Aug. 29 with a free demo available on Nintendo eShop later today! NBA BOUNCE , Rise from rookie to pro in this arcade-style basketball game available for Nintendo Switch on Nintendo eShop starting Sept. 26.

Rise from rookie to pro in this arcade-style basketball game available for Nintendo Switch on Nintendo eShop starting Sept. 26. Goodnight Universe, an emotional adventure that puts you in the role of a 6-month-old baby developing mysterious psychic powers; launching for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Nov 11.

