Mega Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

For the first time since Mega Raids have been made easier to complete, Mega Gengar returns to Pokémon GO. This glassy but powerful Mega Evolved Pokémon can now be taken down by a pair of Trainers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Ghost/Poison-type Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and Shiny hunt Gengar.

Top Mega Gengar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Gengar counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Latias: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gengar with efficiency.

Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Latias: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Gengar will take two trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Gengar is an evolved form and offers more Candies when caught, I'd suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!