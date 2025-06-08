Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Age of Mythology Retold: Heavenly Spear, Aniimo, Aphelion, At Fate's End, Beast of Reincarnation, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Clockwork Revolution, Cronos: The New Dawn, fallout 76, Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade, Final Fantasy XVI, Gears of War: Reloaded, Grounded 2, High On Life 2, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Invincible VS, Keeper, Mudang Two Hearts, Ninja Gaiden 4, Persona 4 Revival, Planet of Lana II, Resonance, Sea Of Thieves - Smugglers' Tide, Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive, Summer Game Fest 2025, Super Meat Boy 3D, The Blood of Dawnwalker, The Elder Scrolls Online, The Elder Scrolls Online - Seasons Of The Worm Cult, There Are No Ghosts At The Grand, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Games Showcase

Everything Revealed During The Xbox Games Showcase 2025

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 took place this morning, revealing even more games as part of the Summer Game Fest streaming weekend

Article Summary Xbox Games Showcase 2025 revealed new titles, sequels, and updates across major Xbox Game Studios franchises.

Highlights include High On Life 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, Gears of War: Reloaded, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 remake.

ROG Xbox Ally X portable system debuted, blending handheld play and Windows 11 gaming features for Xbox fans.

Major announcements for Final Fantasy, Persona 4 Revival, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and more surprise reveals.

Kicking off the third day of the endless parade of gaming livestreams during Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 took place with just over an hour of trailers. Most of the show was made of of world premier trailers for games being made by various companies under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella, along with a smattering of other titles giving an update about coming to Xbox. Plus, we got the reveal of a new portable Xbox system as they've teamed with ROG to make the Xbox Ally X. We have the full rundown of everything revealed below from a mix of various games and Xbox Wire, and the video above of today's livestream.

High On Life 2

High On Life returns, as you and your beloved rag-tag team of alien misfits shoot, stab, and skate your way through weird alien worlds across the galaxy to blow up an evil pharmaceutical conglomerate hell-bent on putting a price tag on human life! Wreak havoc at the galaxy's biggest convention, an alien zoo for humans, and a luxury futuristic cruise liner on your cosmic quest to take down big pharma.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

This new game from Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment expands the universe of A Plague Tale with an original story set 15 years before the events of the last game, A Plague Tale: Requiem. With a new action-adventure approach, players are invited to dive into Sophia's past and journey with her to the Minotaur's Island, outsmart deadly foes, unravel ancient secrets, and confront the creature at the heart of a devastating curse. Her sword in one hand and light in the other, Sophia will plunge into the myth of the macula, until she understands why it resonates so intimately with her.

ROG Xbox Ally X

With the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, players can look forward to an approachable gaming experience that travels with you wherever you go, featuring several new and first-of-their kind features on both devices—from an immersive Xbox full screen experience, an aggregated gaming library with access to installed games from leading PC storefronts, and more. We've optimized Windows 11 to be easy to use on the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X from the moment you power on. Game Bar makes it easy to return home, browse your library, launch or quit games, chat with friends, open apps, adjust settings, and more. Now, with the integration of ASUS's innovative Armoury Crate, Game Bar also gives you streamlined access to advanced device and input controls. Details like the lock screen and task switcher have also been adjusted for easy navigation with a controller. Because these handhelds run Windows, you have access to games you can't get elsewhere, so you can enjoy the full freedom and versatility of PC gaming—download games from your favorite storefront, run apps like Discord, watch your favorite streamers on Twitch, and play with your favorite mods—all straight from the Xbox experience. The choice is yours.

The Blood of DawnWalker

From Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco Entertainment, comes a brand new dark fantasy role playing saga: The Blood of Dawnwalker. You play as Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker: half-man, half-vampire, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: is your soul worth the lives of those you love? Coming in 2026, wishlist now on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox PC.

Super Meat Boy 3D

Super Meat Boy 3D is exactly what you love about the series: a challenging platformer where you guide a cube of meat on a mission to rescue his bandage-made girlfriend from a villainous fetus in a jar—now in 3D! You'll wall-jump through buzzsaws, collapsing caves, and fiery forests, dying countless times along the way. With old-school difficulty, fast-paced gameplay, tough bosses, and plenty of secrets, it's a new dimension for Meat Boy. Wishlist Super Meat Boy 3D today on the Xbox Store and get ready to die again and again and again when you play it day one on Game Pass.

Ninja Gaiden 4

The definitive ninja hack & slash franchise returns with Ninja Gaiden 4! Embark on a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in this high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat. Return of the Legend: Experience a return to the intense, high-speed combat that established Ninja Gaiden as a premier action game series. Prepare for a legacy reborn with captivating style for a new generation of players.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle – The Order of Giants

The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC kicks off when Indy meets Father Ricci, a young priest in desperate need of assistance tracking down a mysterious artifact. What starts as a typical treasure hunt soon becomes a perilous expedition as Indiana uncovers the history of the Nephilim order. The DLC story will take you beyond Vatican City to explore the busy and storied streets of Rome. Traverse the crypts buried far beneath the city surface and see what secrets lay buried with the dead. Take a boat down the River Tiber and navigate the Cloaca Maxima, Rome's ancient sewer system. Along the way, Indy will encounter new puzzles to solve and dark mysteries to unravel.

Beast of Reincarnation

In post-apocalyptic Japan, a land ruined by corruption and crawling with monstrous beasts, humanity's last hope may rest with Emma—an outcast cursed as a Blighted One—and Koo, her loyal canine companion. Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world where dangerous forests can erupt in the wasteland. As Emma and Koo push deeper into the unknown, their bond strengthens—and with it, strange powers bloom. Explore what it means to be human in Beast of Reincarnation, an expansive one-person, one-dog action RPG built around demanding, technical combat. What awaits at journey's end?

Clockwork Revolution

Clockwork Revolution is a time-bending steampunk first-person RPG. After stumbling across an incredible invention that allows you to travel into the past, you discover the city you call home—the vibrant steam-powered metropolis of Avalon—has been carefully crafted through the alteration of historical events. By traveling back to key moments, your interactions and choices will have a butterfly effect on the deep, narrative-driven world and characters of Avalon, causing them to change and react in unprecedented ways.

Grounded 2

When you've been shrunk to the size of an ant, what was once familiar is now a wild, uncharted frontier. Traverse sprawling manmade spaces overgrown with nature with buggies that can fight alongside with you, uncover hidden secrets, and fight to survive in a world much larger than the backyard. The playground may seem familiar, but beneath its bright colors and towering structures lie mysteries hidden in plain sight. Are you ready to uncover them?

Cronos: The New Dawn

Cronos: The New Dawn is a pulse-pounding, third-person survival horror game where time is your deadliest weapon — and your worst enemy. Survive a brutal future, dive back in time, and stop nightmarish creatures from merging into unstoppable abominations.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Seasons Of The Worm Cult

This trailer follows the launch of The Elder Scrolls Online: Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 1 on PC and Mac on June 2, bringing players to Western Solstice to explore a new zone and to continue on the main quest storyline launched over 10 years ago. The update will be available to console players on June 18. All players have access to the free Update 46 base-game patch, including the new Subclassing system that allows players to mix and match class Skill Lines. Additionally, players looking to jump back to ESO after a long break can do so seamlessly with the Hero's Return system, which provides in-game rewards to get players back on their feet after completing the experience.

Aphelion

Aphelion is a third-person sci-fi adventure from Don't Nod (Life Is Strange, Jusant). After crash-landing on a frozen planet, astronaut Ariane must navigate brutal terrain and shifting realities to rescue her injured partner, Thomas. Blending exploration, traversal, and tense stealth gameplay, Aphelion delivers a cinematic, emotionally charged journey through an uncharted world. Play as both characters to understand the mystery of the planet Persephone in a story grounded in real-world science, and made in partnership with the European Space Agency. Aphelion arrives in 2026.

There Are No Ghosts At The Grand

In There are No Ghosts at the Grand, players will inherit a crumbling English hotel and restore it by day while battling ghosts by night. They have exactly 30 days and 30 nights to renovate the crumbling building before it…or something else…claims them. With a sardonic cat, a talking power tool, and a twisting supernatural plot, this is a spooky, cozy, musical mystery unlike any other. While the daylight lasts, players must use friendly, talking power tools such as the sand blaster, paint sprayer, furniture cannon and daisy-chain gun, to blast the hotel back to its former glory. Renovating the hotel will require a good aim and some occasional puzzle solving. Sometimes you'll shoot paint and paper on walls, blow out broken windows and smash old furniture. Other times you'll need to pause and consider some light environmental puzzles, using cryptic clues from the hotel's past to guide your restoration.

Age of Mythology Retold: Heavenly Spear

Age of Mythology: Retold will make room for more gods, more heroes, and more legends this Fall with the Heavenly Spear expansion. An all-new Japanese pantheon introduces 12 new gods with unique powers, divine technologies, and myth units drawn from centuries of legend. Players can embark on a 12-mission campaign following Yasuko, a humble farmer's daughter who discovers a magical spear and is swept into a mythic war.

Mudang Two Hearts

Mudang: Two Hearts is a third-person tactical action adventure set on the Korean Peninsula after reunification. Revealed for the first time today, it blends stealth, close-quarters combat, and emotionally driven storytelling into a seamless cinematic experience. Players experience the story through two distinct perspectives: Ji Jeongtae, a North Korean special forces operative dispatched to the South, and GAVI, a K-pop idol whose past holds a dangerous secret. As a new wave of terrorist attacks fractures the fragile illusion of peace, the two become entangled with an enigmatic militant group known as Byeolmuban.

Planet of Lana II

Embark on an unforgettable cinematic puzzle journey with Lana and her loyal companion Mui. Whether you're a returning hero or a new adventurer, step into a world where a new, ancient mystery emerges from Novo's hidden depths. But as they scour these depths, a new threat will put their unbreakable bond to the ultimate test, guiding Lana to confront her destiny amidst encroaching shadows.

Fallout 76 – Gone Fission

Launched on June 3, this update is available across all platforms for free for all Fallout 76 players to experience the cozier side of Appalachia with a net-full of new fishing adventures. Different bait, weather conditions, fishing rods, and locations will spawn new fish types, so anglers can try various combinations to hook a variety of catches—common fish, one of the 12 prized Axolotls that rotate each month, and Local Legends. There is a lot more to discover in Fisherman's Rest, a new location in the Mire, including Linda-Lee (the giant hermit crab residing on the dock) who will give players a Legendary item in exchange for Fish Bits.

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive is an action-RPG that lets you experience overwhelming power and thrilling combat. Master a dynamic action system, block deadly attacks, and counter with perfect parries. Unleash the Monarch's Awakening to transcend limits and dominate the battlefield. Feel the intensity as you wipe out enemies in style. Team up with friends in multiplayer mode to conquer powerful stages and enjoy the thrill of true growth and cooperation. It's time to rise, fight, and prove your strength. The Xbox PC version arrives Fall 2025, with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud versions to follow in 2026.

Aniimo

Aniimo is a ground-breaking open-world ARPG where players are invited to join in the exploration of a living and dynamic world, and meet the magical Aniimo that inhabit it. Instead of waiting for someone else to create their dream game, the Aniimo team did it themselves. Travel across a beautiful new world, meeting, learning about, and capturing the Aniimo that inhabit it. Battle Aniimo in real-time, or use the Twining system to become an Aniimo, and experience the game in a whole new way.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 picks up seamlessly right where the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 game left off. Fans who pre-order any edition of the game starting today will receive access to the Foundry Demo in June and the Wireframe Tony Shader at launch. Additionally, pre-orders of the Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions will grant players early access to the full game three days early beginning July 8. The Digital Deluxe Edition offers exclusive content that includes Doom Slayer and Revenant characters, in-game skate decks, Create-a-Skater items, and more. The Collector's Edition includes everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Limited Edition full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck with a printed Tony Hawk autograph.

At Fate's End

Set in a lush fantasy world fractured by familial conflict, At Fate's End casts players as Shan, a fiery princess wielding the divine God Sword Aesus. To claim her birthright, Shan must confront her estranged siblings in intense, emotionally charged duels — where combat is waged not only through swordplay, but through dialogue, psychological insight, and hard-won knowledge of shared history. At Fate's End represents a fresh creative step for Thunder Lotus. While Spiritfarer invited players to say goodbye, At Fate's End challenges them to confront what's been left unsaid — and to fight for understanding amidst the wreckage of a broken family.

Gears of War: Reloaded

Gears of War is coming to more players than ever before with the upcoming release of Gears of War: Reloaded on August 26, 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, Steam and PlayStation 5. An all-new trailer showcases the iconic gameplay and cinematics that changed gaming forever, now lovingly remastered. This is the definitive release, optimized for each platform, featuring 4K textures, 60 FPS in Campaign, 120 FPS in Multiplayer, cross-play, cross-progression and more. Additionally, a two-weekend Multiplayer Beta begins June 13, taking place across all platforms, for Game Pass Ultimate/Game Pass PC members, owners of the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, and those with Gears of War: Reloaded preorders.

Persona 4 Revival

A remake of the modern classic JRPG, Persona 4 Revival received a debut trailer, showing off the game's gorgeous updated visuals within the rural town of Inaba. Arriving as a transfer student, you'll experience an unforgettable year with new friends you'll meet along the way. However, rumors of bizarre murders and a mysterious TV channel quickly disrupt your peaceful everyday life. A door to another world opens, awakening your Persona abilities: it is time to fight alongside your trusted allies to uncover the truth.

Sea Of Thieves – Smugglers' Tide

A new gang of nefarious troublemakers have infiltrated the Sea of Thieves! Known as The Smuggler's League, they're recruiting pirates willing to deal with dangers others are afraid to handle, including weapons and some of the most powerful explosives ever seen on the seas. Crews that think they're up to the challenge can embark on new Smuggler's Voyages to salvage — or steal — these hot properties and see them safely into the wrong hands, but one false move could spell disaster. Sparks are sure to fly when Season 17: Smugglers' Tide launches in August, free for all players.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a bold reimagining of the original FINAL FANTASY VII, originally released in 1997, developed under the guidance of the original key developers. This critically-acclaimed game, which mixes traditional command-based combat and real-time action, makes its Steam debut along with Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode INTERMission─a new story arc featuring Yuffie Kisaragi. This product is a bundle containing Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox

The first fully fledged Action RPG in the mainline Final Fantasy series. An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title "First Shield of Rosaria" and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

Keeper

On an island in a long-lost sea, a forgotten lighthouse stands dormant in the shadow of a distant mountain peak. As withering tendrils spread and coalesce, it awakens. Taken with a mysterious sense of purpose and joined by a spirited seabird, it embarks upon a heartening tale of unlikely companionship, an odyssey of mystifying metamorphosis, and an unexpected journey towards the center of the island, into realms beyond understanding.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

For the first time in Call of Duty history, developers Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players Black Ops titles back-to-back with the confirmation of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by conflict and psychological warfare following the narrative events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. With cutting-edge technology in hand, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else. Squad up with friends or play solo in the innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in the signature Multiplayer mode packed with brand-new maps, and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether.

