Everything Revealed In The Six One Indie Showcase – Fall 2025

We have the full rundown of everything shown off during the Six One Indie Showcase - Fall 2025 livestream, featuring over 40 games

Article Summary Full recap of the Six One Indie Showcase - Fall 2025, featuring over 40 fresh indie game reveals.

Highlights include premieres, new trailers, and release date announcements from standout developers.

Spotlight on unique, creative titles across genres—platformers, horror, RPGs, puzzles, and more.

Discover innovation and indie gems, including anticipated sequels, cozy simulators, and pixel art adventures.

This morning, the Six One Indie Showcase for Fall 2025 took place, revealing over 40 indie titles to the public, many of them for the first time. It was the usual array of indie game world premieres, new info, release date announcements, and more out of the hour-long livestream. We have the full rundown for you here, as well as the video above for you to check out.

The Dark Queen of Mortholme

You are the final boss, the Dark Queen of Mortholme, unrivaled in power. A hero invades and is easily crushed. Yet, they keep returning. A short-form indie game about an unusual bond, perspectives, and the beauty of change.

The Girl from Arkanya

The Girl from Arkanya is a top-down treasure-hunting RPG, mimicking the style and feel of 2D Zelda games. Explore the jungles of Amazonia as Marisa, alongside her capybara companion!

Detective Dotson

A mystery adventure game about an aspiring actor turned detective. Dotson comes across a case where each clue unravels new details about his father's sudden passing. Engage in a riveting story, explore vibrant modern India, and use your wits to uncover the truth.

Blippo+

Blippo+ is a live-action, off-cable TV simulator. Channel-surf the stars and discover the staticky, radical world of Planet Blip through its soaps, sitcoms, news, weather, and talk shows. But don't touch that remote—everything's about to get bent.

Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi

Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi is a fantasy adventure game where a sword–wielding Guardian and an arcane Monk must learn to work together to defeat the Void corrupting their home. Explore ruined temples, solve environmental puzzles, rescue spirits, and defeat giant Void monsters!

Whisper Mountain Outbreak

Escape room meets co-op survival horror. The year is 1998, and an ancient curse has been unleashed, trapping everyone on Mount Bisik. Alone or with up to 4 players, you must explore, find clues, figure out a way to escape…and survive the horror.

Rusty's Retirement

A relaxing idle-farming simulator that sits at the bottom of your screen while you do other things. Rusty's Retirement is an idle-farming simulator designed to sit at the bottom of your screen allowing you to work on other tasks while caring for your farm!

Lucid

Discover your own legend in Lucid. Platform through a crystalline world torn apart by calamity, absorb powerful abilities that expand movement and enhance combat against a diverse cast of enemies and bosses, all in gorgeous pixel art inspired by the golden age of 2D sidescrollers.

Demon Tides

Follow Beebz and her crew on a journey of self-discovery as they travel the vast oceans of Ragnar's Rock. Navigate the open seas and explore each distant structure, uncovering every hidden nook and cranny with your diverse, expressive move-set. Beat challenges or find hidden chests to collect talismans along the way that modify and even expand your abilities or switch up your drip with a plethora of discoverable outfits!

On Any Journey

Kai, Mateo, and Summer grew up in an ordinary town. They felt the weight of their differences, which made them feel shy and inferior. In a bid to fit in, they made a wish and embarked on a challenging adventure, hoping to make their wishes come true.

Mr. Sleepy Man

Mr. Sleepy Man is up way past his bedtime and out of control! Make a mess of everything you find and turn Bedtime Town against you! This sandbox adventure is filled with comical hijinks, outrageous characters, and platforming action!

Plum Road Tea Dream

Discover seven sanctuaries and delve into the pain and joy of S.'s life as a queer person of color. Create animistic gods through a futuristic machine. Embark on a quest to manifest the Sword of Sadness. Find rest, sanctuary, and comfort. Can you help S. complete their transformative ritual?

Adrift

Drift away in the serenity of the desert. Carry your fragile cargo across a top-down world, and discover fragments from a time before. Untwine labyrinthian roads, where sweeping dunes make way for twisting canyons, and find oases in which to plan. Where will your journey take you?

Oku

Set out on an introspective journey through an artistic Japanese landscape as a monk following in the footsteps of their departed master. Write Haiku-like poems to capture the beauty of nature and grow your connection to a world rooted in Japanese spirituality. Open up long abandoned paths and find your way to mysterious places on a quest to understand your master's teachings and deepen your literary craft.

Colorbound

In Colorbound, color is more than just hue. As Anku, an Aymara boy with a unique gift, you'll harness the power of color to shape the environment itself, uncovering hidden paths to navigate challenging and complex puzzles.

Chop Chop

Welcome to the back of house — where the pressure's high, the orders are piling up, and sabotage is always on the table. In Chop Chop, you're not just cooking, you're competing. Each player takes on the role of a chef in a high-stakes restaurant kitchen, racing to complete food orders while stealing ingredients, throwing down sabotage, and messing with their rivals in the heat of service. It's fast, cutthroat, and full of chaotic charm.

Crisol: Theater of Idols

Crisol: Theater of Idols is a first-person horror/action game set in Hispania, a twisted version of Spain. Play as Gabriel, a soldier who uses blood as both weapon and lifeline. Explore the cursed island of Tormentosa, uncover dark secrets, and battle horrifying enemies. Will you survive?

Broomstick Exorcist

Broomstick Exorcist is a supernatural Beat 'em up game set in a hand-drawn 2.5D manga-esque monochromatic world. In it, you fight various ghosts and demons inspired by Asian urban myths, immersing you in a world that feels like it's ripped straight from the pages of a black-and-white manga.

Oniria

Oniria es un juego de terror psicológico en primera persona que alterna estéticas 3D y 2D, donde revivirás los traumas pasados de la protagonista mientras exploras el abandonado pueblo de Oniria en busca del último recuerdo que le dejó su padre antes de su fallecimiento.

Abashed

Abashed lets you step into the troubled mind of Issac, as the fragments of his past flash before his eyes. Solve puzzles, meet mysterious characters, and alter reality as he faces his worst fears to uncover the truth behind his missing partner, or so he thought.

Dicealot

Discover push-your-luck thrills within a charmingly chaotic Camelot in this thrilling roguelike dice-builder. Build legendary dice combinations, face eclectic foes, and discover if you have the nerve to keep rolling when everything's on the line. Every roll is a risk. Every risk is an adventure.

Recur

You're just an average postman, but today is anything but average. It's the end of the world and you suddenly have the power to control time itself. By moving forwards or backwards, you alone control the flow of time to solve problems, change outcomes, and discover secrets as you try to save the world.

Desktop Explorer

Your uncle has given you his old PC as living inheritance. To your surprise, it still turns on! Inside, a letter tasks you with investigating a missing person's case along with a mysterious puzzle game named Desktop Explorer. You'll learn that your uncle wasn't the only one who used this computer before, and that the program inside it has a deeper role in this 90s atmospheric digital mystery.

Pigeon: A Love Story

Find one pigeon among millions in this needle-in-a-haystack sim that's about nothing and everything. Explore full-scale maps of London, New York, Tokyo and other international pigeon hubs: every building, every street, and every pigeon (we did the math).

Hermit and Pig

Embark on a mushroom-filled adventure in this turn-based RPG about a reclusive hermit and his truffle-hunting pig. Fend off assailants and battle your social anxiety while working to uncover a sinister corporate plot.

Moldwasher

Clean moldy messes as a brave food hero! Equip your high-pressure spray, choose the right nozzle, and clear away sticky messes in this cozy, arcade-style fridge-cleaning adventure.

Sheepherds!

Sheepherds! is a cozy co-op party game where you and your sheepdog buddies guide colorful flocks through beautiful landscapes to collect their wool. There's no time limit: bark, run, and play together — or take on challenges to win even more rewards!

Gecko Gods

Explore a forgotten land in Gecko Gods, a puzzle-adventure built for curiosity. Climb walls, solve ancient puzzles and uncover a lost civilisation in a world full of hidden paths, quiet secrets and natural wonder.

Perfect Tides: Station to Station

A point n' click sequel to Perfect Tides about the momentum and whiplash of young adulthood. Explore the big city through 18-year-old Mara's eyes. Collect items, nurture ideas, and experience complex relationships while attempting to find your place in the world.

No Straight Roads 2

Metronomik and Shueisha Games are thrilled to announce NSR2 – the explosive sequel to the hit action-music adventure No Straight Roads. Get ready to turn it up to 11! Join rock rebels Mayday and Zuke as they hit the road to climb the international charts and battle a new wave of musical megastars. This time, Bunkbed Junction isn't alone—two new playable bandmates join the band, each with their own distinct musical style and gameplay mechanics.

Gloomy Juncture

A neo-noir psychological thriller with a point and click core. Set in the 90s, the story unfolds in a decaying and morally bankrupt urban setting. Step into the shoes of a mundane janitor on the verge of a breakdown and find yourself entangled in the aftermath of a pivotal gunshot.

Penguin Colony

Slide across the frozen wastes of Antarctica as a Penguin in Penguin Colony, a short narrative adventure game which re-imagines H.P. Lovecrafts At the Mountains of Madness for a new generation. Set from a radically different perspective we observe the story from the eyes of a Penguin hearing the echoes of our narrator describing his plight

Children of Saturn

Impending societal collapse meets home movies. Children of Saturn is an ode to lost generations. Experience the end times through the VHS lens of those who have to live in it. A first person narrative adventure about tagging billboards and watching your house burn down.

A Heavy Morning

A Heavy Morning is a narrative-driven adventure that takes you into the mind of a young woman struggling to face the day ahead of her. Waking up one morning, "the character" finds herself unable to leave the comfort of her bed. Your mission is simple yet profound: help her navigate the first 30 minutes of her day and make it to work on time.

Engraving

Engraving is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure set in a foreboding forest that reshapes itself each time you close your eyes. Map your surroundings by hand, discover new methods of traversal, and solve ritualistic puzzles in an ever-shifting landscape. Will you pick up the quill and dare to look into an abyss beyond mortal comprehension?

Gigasword

Balance the weight of the Gigasword, battling between brain and brawn in this action-puzzle metroidvania where the might of the sword will determine all. As tensions rise in Thoenhart, a city plagued by famine and disease, the humans within set their hopes on a final solution: invade the ancient tower Nestrium, slay the Nocturne, and take the God Crystal, Gnosis, for themselves. Said to grant prosperity to those who wield it, Gnosis has been long sought after by humanity for generations. However, upon raiding its resting place, the disturbance of this ancient power awakens an evil capable of destroying the very fabric of reality . Can Ezra reach the top of the Nestrium in time to stop this cataclysm, or will humanity's ignorance lead the world to its doom?

UnderMire

UnderMire is a 1-4 player first person co-op roguelite adventure where you descend into a magical, ever-changing bunker to confront the dark forces that lie within. Battle fear-fueled monsters, SMUSH everyday junk into magical weapons, master evolving tools, complete tasks from a cantankerous spirit cat, and survive the chaos alone or with your friends using proximity voice chat.

Nocturnal 2

Ignite your sword and explore the dark depths and towering heights of a forgotten island that consumed itself long ago. Nocturnal 2 is an action-adventure game that lets you explore and rekindle the dark depths and towering heights of the city of Ytash.

GodsTV

Rejoice humans! The most watched Fame Show Arena Roguelike on the interdimensional cable is here. Show off your build crafting creativity, please the Gods to earn their ungodly powers and fight your way up to Stardom in this cartoony killfest for consenting adults. 'Cause you're no longer just a fighter, you're a Star. Earn the favor of a God, grow stronger, and expand your divine brand accross dimensions. Weapons, skills, power-ups—everything is a product the Gods are advertising, the more famous you become the cooler gear you get to brag about. So make their products shine and rise to become the disgustingly rich celeb you secretly dream to be.

Fallen Fates

Crystals are falling from the sky, tearing through the land of Tellus and unleashing mysterious creatures and destruction. Once a world shaped by magic, Tellus now faces devastation as cities crumble and strange forces spread. In a last effort to survive, humans merge with magical beings to create powerful warriors. Explore a world on the brink, uncover its secrets, and fight to protect what remains

Nanuka: Secret of the Shattering Moon

An exciting action-platformer inspired by the style of 90s animation. Fight your way through a handcrafted, pixel art world, recruit allies to power up your gameplay and enjoy cool combat moves in a thrilling adventure packed with action and charm.

Angeline Era

Ready for a new kind of action? In this challenging "Bumpslash" action-adventure, explore Era: a world of fae, humans, and angels. Discover every level on your own. Survive ruins, forests, intense battles and hilarious hazards in this tale of betrayal, haunting lore, and fruitless yearning!

Scrabdackle

The magical misadventure of a novice wizard thrown (literally) into the unfamiliar world outside. Go on a sprawling hand-drawn adventure with spells to study, bosses to best, and a huge handcrafted world to traverse on the long journey home.

Lil Gator Game: In the Dark

In this charming DLC you'll find that new adventures and friends are just beneath the surface—literally! Get ready to "cave in" to the fun and find that you're stalag-right where you belong!

Lou's Lagoon

Your Uncle Lou has mysteriously vanished, leaving you in charge of his seaplane delivery service. Now, it's up to you to keep the business thriving, connect the islands, and uncover the mystery of his disappearance. With your trusty vacuum – the Swirler 2000 – by your side, explore the vibrant Limbo Archipelago. Harvest resources, craft items, and deliver them to customers across a land full of secrets and surprises. Your seaplane isn't just for getting around – you can upgrade and customize it to your liking as you go. Take on challenges like ring courses and races, or relax and enjoy the beautiful landscapes as you fly. Make sure to keep your eyes open for hidden treasures and secrets that may lead you to Uncle Lou's whereabouts!

Map Map – A Game About Maps

In this cozy single player game, you explore wondrous landscapes to find a legendary lost treasure. In your search for clues, you travel from island to island and set up camp with your crew of adventurers. They task you with finding different places in the surrounding landscape. Explore the island, find the locations you are looking for and pinpoint them on your map. Complete quests for your companions and follow the trace of the hidden treasure.

City of Dolorosa

City of Dolorosa is an interactive fiction and first-person exploration game that blends walking simulator and visual novel elements. Both the environments and characters are hand-drawn using india ink in a colorful and vibrant style. Set in a city of Hell inhabited by bizarre demons, you will be caught up in a battle for power, with several possible endings.

