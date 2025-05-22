Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1000 Deaths, A Week in the Life of Asocial Giraffe, Anatine, Artis Impact, Away From Home, BattleVersus, Benny Bash, Blue Ridge Hunting, Bobo Bay, Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime, Building Relationships, Carimara - Beneath the Forlorn Limbs, Cast n Chill, DinoBlade, Equinox: Homecoming, Forbidden Solitaire, Fraymakers, Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson, Future Vibe Check, GlitchSPANKR, Grandma, GuGu Pizza, Guilty as Sock!, Hotel Barcelona, Inkshade, Jump the Track, Kabuto Park, Kejora, Kidbash: Super Legend, Leftovers KO!, Leila, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, Muffles' Life Sentence, No!, Oddbat, One Way Home, Oscuro Blossom's Glow, Petal Runner, quite a ride, Rogue Eclipse, Rue Valley, Scaravan 66, Scratch The Cat, Shadows of Chroma Tower, Six One Indie Showcase, The Wide Open Sky is Running out of Catfish, Truth Scrapper, Video Ghastlies

Everything Revealed On The Six One Indie Showcase 2025

Nearly fifty games were shown off today during the Six One Indie Showcase 2025, several getting world premiere reveals in the process

Highlights include Truth Scrapper, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, Hotel Barcelona, and Future Vibe Check

Genres range from cozy simulators, rhythm RPGs, and narrative adventures to horror and platformers

Many games debut new trailers, gameplay details, and release info coming for PC and consoles soon

Earlier today, the Six One Indie Showcase 2025 took place, as we got a look at several indie games on the way over the course of the next calendar year. Some of the big reveals for this event included the world premiere of Truth Scrapper (from the creator of In Stars and Time), a better look at the worlds and more for Mouse: P.I. For Hire and Hotel Barcelona, a new deep dive into Future Vibe Check, and several more trailers in the whole 75 minute livestream. We have the full rundown for you here, as well as the video to enjoy above.

GuGu Pizza

GuGu Pizza's motto is to deliver anywhere! So couldn't refuse the pineapple pizza order that came from the space station. Eventually, the pigeon deliveryman begins a high-altitude jump to deliver pizza to space, passing through the city, forest, and sky…

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Crash over and over until you master the mountain in the snowy follow-up to Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Now also including 2-8 person crossplatform multiplayer – work your way down the slopes together as a group, or risk it all in a breakneck race to the base!

Leftovers KO!

Leftovers KO! is a Punch-Out-inspired, hand-drawn animated boxing game where you fight a bunch of leftovers. After a long day at work, you come home to find that your uneaten food has come to life—and it's here to beat you up… with its hands! Defeat them all and uncover the truth!

Equinox: Homecoming

Saddle up with friends and investigate a dark mystery, where each trail leads to wonder and intrigue. A string of events has set the idyllic island on edge. Discover the truth behind your mother's disappearance and a local's sudden death. For fans of horses, murder mysteries, and cozy exploration!

Leila

Leila is a heartfelt, hand-animated narrative game about the small yet significant struggles we all face. Solve story-driven puzzles, relive fragile memories, and discover a deeply personal journey that may feel more familiar than you expect.

Muffles' Life Sentence

Take back your identity in Muffles' Life Sentence, a darkly quirky RPG set in a prison where inmates are remade to match their crimes.

Fraymakers

Fraymakers is the ultimate customizable platform fighting game, featuring a cast of some of indie gaming's biggest icons. Duke it out with up to 4 players and call on assists to help out in the heat of battle. Create and play custom characters, stages, modes, and more for infinite fun!

Truth Scrapper

You have a case to solve, your memories reset each day, and two mysterious guides are vying for your attention– who will you decide to remember, and who will you decide to push aside…?

Shadows of Chroma Tower

Choose your faction and fight for control of the Tower! Shadows of Chroma Tower mixes together the best features of Dungeon Crawlers and ARPGs. Choose between steel, wit and magic to face hordes of enemies and huge bosses in PvE dungeons while participating in Asynchronous PvP modes.

Artis Impact

A fun turn-based RPG set in a future world of humans and AI. Play as Akane to explore vibrant locations, battle with simple yet fluid combat, and enjoy side quests full of charming surprises. With a playful, humorous style and clever details, this adventure is light, easy, and full of smiles.

1000 Deaths

1000 Deaths is a gravity-bending 3D platformer where your choices matter. What you choose defines the game's levels, mechanics, and story. Dash through platforming hubs and decide your character's fate while exploring surreal worlds. Speedrun, or don't!

Bobo Bay

Bobo Bay is a pet simulation game where you collect, mash(breed), accessorize, and train little creatures to compete in races and other competitions.

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime is a frog-obsessed comedy adventure featuring tactical frog battles, bizarre quests, and the mother of all frogs: the motherfrogger. Grab your toadbag, count those cocoduds, and explore an absurd world where every conflict is settled through Frogtime.

Oscuro Blossom's Glow

Join Selene in a charming platforming and puzzle adventure, where her ability to absorb and emit light from various flowers is key to activating mechanisms, overcoming obstacles, and navigating through environments that adjust depending on how you wield the light.

Cast n Chill

Cast n Chill is a cozy idle fishing game where you explore serene lakes, rivers, and oceans. Catch rare fish, upgrade your gear and reel in legendary catches – with your loyal pup by your side.

Future Vibe Check

Future Vibe Check is a musical automation game where your factories don't just produce goods—they make music. Summoned by Infinity, you must rebuild reality. The call of endless optimization will be sublimated into sound. Automate the Vibe. Defend the Vibe. Become the Vibe.

Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson

Play as Rob, a friendly musician trying to restore harmony in an off-tuned world where wacky villains are corrupting music. Rick Riffson, boss of the evil Super Metal Records company, is using the Battle of the Bands contest to extend his hold on every last note, chord, and song by trapping the best musicians with deceptive soul-binding contracts. Embark on an adventure with Rob and his zany rock-loving friend to end SMR's plans. Stay alert during your journey: Riffson's devilish goons, monster-instrument hybrids, and legendary musical animals will try to get in your way!

Away From Home

A Rhythm based RPG experience. Providing detailed pixel art and expressive animation. Experience a fun world with lots of colorful characters. Come and disrupt their peace!

Anatine

Anatine is a pixelated metroidvania game that contains organic musical elements. Play the flute to interact with the environment or unleash powerful magic! In the dangerous world of Avenis, battle against the Eidolons and confront powerful enemies to uncover the many secrets of this lost world.

Scratch The Cat

Grab your headphones and step up to the turntable in Scratch The Cat – a vibrant action-adventure 3D platformer. Play as DJ Scratch, explore a sprawling musical world, fight bosses, and reclaim your stolen records. Turn up the volume and set the stage for the purr-fect comeback.

Jump the Track

You're Sam, a young dreamer struggling in the gig economy. However, tonight may change everything. In this absurd comedy, fight your inner battles, rally your forces, and get ready to overthrow the system!

Scaravan 66

In the world of Scaravan 66, the road is treacherous, and the Devil herself is always watching. Play as Lucky, a greaser doomed to roam the asphalt of these haunted highways for eternity, unless you can break the cycle and make it to the end of the road. With each escape attempt, you'll unlock rad new vehicles, powerful weapons, and electrifying abilities giving you that extra bit of horsepower to keep your ride locked and loaded for the next trip. But it's not just about surviving— meet interesting folks during your travels to learn more about yourself and discover the found family you never had. The game arrives in Early Access on July 16.

Rogue Eclipse

Spaceflight action for the new age! Push your piloting prowess to the ultimate test, blast and blast your way through swarms of starfighters, merciless armadas and colossal behemoths in an epic roguelike campaign that spans the cosmos. Easy to learn, tricky to master, and impossible to put down.

GlitchSPANKR

GlitchSPANKR is a comedy-driven narrative adventure full of secrets, chaos, minigames, and unexpected choices. Spank, spare, or smooch your way through a corrupted 90s game haunted by a lonely, unstable virus. Every level is different. Every choice matters. Your future is in your wiggly hand.

Guilty as Sock!

Enter a chaotic courtroom where socks play lawyers, prosecutors, and judges! Use absurd evidence, craft wild arguments, and deliver verdicts in this hilarious online party game. Improvise, strategize, and shout "Objection!"—because in Guilty as Sock!, chaos always wins!

Grandma, No!

Step into Grandma's slippers and wreak havoc in this physics-driven comedy where nothing stays under control—and that's exactly the point. Fart, flop, and fumble your way through a home that refuses to behave.

Building Relationships

Experience life as a house in this silly adventure game! Play as a building as you roll, jump, and wave-dash across a cozy island. Meet eligible structures, romance them, and experience a bizarre, yet oddly familiar story.. or go fishing instead (though we replaced fish with cars to make more sense)

Hotel Barcelona

Evil serial killers from all over the US have been gathered up in a luxurious hotel that sits just outside of Pittsburgh, on the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia… Justine is a novice federal marshal who has an insane serial killer named Dr. Carnival living inside of her. Will she be able to exterminate all the evil serial killers and escape from this cursed hotel?! Find out in this 2.5D slasher film parody action game!

Rue Valley

Rue Valley is a narrative RPG about a man trapped in a time loop, surrounded by a colorful cast with complex emotional stories, each hiding unexpected secrets. Dealing with mental challenges, the main character must rise from the depths, delving into the anomaly to uncover its enigmatic origins.

CARIMARA – Beneath the Forlorn Limbs

You are the Carimara, and your mission is to conjure a ghost by answering their questions using your cards. A short and creepy fairytale, full of surprises and mysteries.

BattleVersus

No immediate info was available at the time this game was announced.

A Week in the Life of Asocial Giraffe

Can you make it through the week without talking to anyone as a giraffe living in the friendliest city in the world? Giraffe is quite happy with his life. He likes listening to lo-fi music, drinking matcha, eating sushi, taking care of his succulent plants, and writing haikus. There's just one thing that makes his life hard: he's so anxious about being in social situations that his head would explode if he ever talks to anyone. Fortunately, that's never happened yet: as you'll see, Giraffe has gotten good at sneaking around, distracting, and avoiding the overly chatty residents of Friendly City (voted friendliest city in the world!).

Inkshade

Inkshade is a turn-based tactics game carved out of strange wooden miniatures, wrapped in a web of locked rooms, and orchestrated by an otherworldly game master. Victory is not guaranteed, and the only constant is the cruel black ink that flows within the pieces.

Kejora

When Kejora realizes that her peaceful village has been reliving the same day over and over, she and her friends seek out to try and uncover the origin of the mysterious time loop cursed on her village.

One Way Home

Take on the role of a twelve-year-old boy in this puzzle platformer about the journey home through the most terrifying of nightmares. Each playthrough is unique: the choices you make affect the types of skills and locations, the story's progression, and its ending.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire

Join private investigator Jack Pepper on a guns blazing, jazz-fueled adventure in Mouse: P.I. For Hire. Mouse combines the charm of hand-drawn rubber hose animation inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930's with the adrenaline and action of an explosive first-person shooter.

Kabuto Park

Enjoy summer in Kabuto Park! Catch the cutest bugs, train them and win the Summer Beetle Battles Championship in this tiny bug collection game! Upgrade your equipment to find rarer, stronger and shinier little friends.

The Wide Open Sky is Running out of Catfish

Your mom has been gone for a while, and the once teeming environment has grown quiet without her careful maintenance. Equipped with a magic flute and the support of your computer friends, it's up to you to bring abundance back to an empty sky… all on the back of a giant, flying catfish! The Wide Open Sky is Running out of Catfish is a story-driven photography game which explores themes of friendship and the impermanence of time and place.

Forbidden Solitaire

Forbidden Solitaire is a card-slashing horror game about unearthing the contents of a cryptic 1995 CD-ROM that should have never existed. From the creators of Ancient Enemy and Home Safety Hotline.

Quite a Ride

Pedal through the fog, but never look back.Trapped in a constantly shifting horror, you must ride, conserve your phone's battery, and decode cryptic messages to escape. Explore, survive, uncover the truth.

Benny Bash

Survive this horror/puzzle adventure. Uncover the secrets of a cursed video game from the '80s while a malevolent entity hunts you. Solve escape room-style puzzles, navigate eerie labyrinths, and see how your actions in the game shape the real world. Stay sharp… and stay alive.

Video Ghastlies

Dead Format is a survival horror game set in iconic film eras. It's 1990s Scotland, and your brother has gone missing after becoming obsessed with a mysterious new VHS format. Follow his trail through the tapes and uncover why the government wants to ban "Video Ghastlies."

Blue Ridge Hunting

Blue Ridge Hunting is a co-op horror game where you and your friends investigate, document, and hunt cryptids in the Appalachian Mountains.

Petal Runner

Hop on your bike and join Cali & Kira as they explore the sun-soaked city of Sapphire Valley and train to become Petal Runners! Make deliveries, meet new friends, play minigames, and discover a wholesome slice-of-life story about growing up and letting go.

Oddbat

Have you ever wondered how vampires attain immortality? Join this vampire who transforms into a bat to overcome all the challenges that arise, in order to perform a ritual unlike any other!

Kidbash: Super Legend

In this nostalgic roguelike action-platformer, awaken in a world of forgotten game characters as a hero with no memory of his past. After failing to save a nearby village from destruction, can you rise, rebuild, and rediscover the true meaning of being a hero

DinoBlade

Dinoblade is an action RPG game that takes place right after a major event that changes what we know about Dinosaurs. Set out on a journey as a young Spinosaurus that uses a Great Sword fighting against other Dinosaurs that uses weapons to prevent an extinction.

