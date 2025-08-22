Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Everything Showcased During Gamescom Awesome Indies 2025

In the middle of Gamescom 2025, the event ran the Gamescom Awesome Indies 2025 livestreram featuring several indie titles

During the chaos that has been Gamescom 2025, the team ran their own livestream called Gamescom Awesome Indies 2025. As you might have guessed, this is basically a look at a ton of indie titles that they feel you should check out, whether you're with them in Germany or at home looking at them online. We have the video above and all the games mentioned below.

Grind Survivors

Players step into the colossal boots of armored demon hunters, battling relentless waves of hellspawn across multiple biomes. Every run is an explosive mix of bullet-hell combat, dynamic character builds, and procedurally generated loot. From cursed relics to demon-scorched shotguns. Between battles, The Forge awaits: a risky crafting hub where players merge, reroll, or obliterate weapons in the quest for ultimate firepower.

A Storied Life: Tabitha

In A Storied Life: Tabitha, players will arrive at the house of someone close to them who has recently died, to find a ruined memoir and a letter of interest from a publisher. Picking through the items that made up this person's life, you'll choose what stories you want to tell from their past, using the belongings they've left behind.

Beyond These Stars

Recovering from uncertain times, your Peeps find themselves on the back of Kewa – a lonely Space Whale journeying across the universe. Building a city on the back of a sentient creature comes with its own set of challenges, but as you build your relationship and travel across the galaxy, you'll come across great opportunities for exploration and stable expansion. Meet other species, pursue the needs and wants of your Peeps, and seek the truth about their ancestors and the Space Whales alike.

DarkSwitch

DarkSwitch is a vertical survival city builder. Build a city on a great tree and defend it against the Fog. Face the challenges of limited real estate, scarce resources, and tough moral choices as you seek to uncover the mystery of the Veil. The Tree Provides! The Tree Protects! The Tree Prevails!

Rockbeasts

Take the role of a notorious band manager, to help a struggling rock band from their beginnings, trading couch-surfing for crowd-surfing. Will you stay true to your art? Or will you sell out for fortune and fame? The choices you make as a manager will have profound and lasting impacts on your members.

Deep Dish Dungeon

In Deep Dish Dungeon, players will explore corridors, rooms and passageways solo or with up to three friends, and gather resources to improve their campsite. Players will be able to craft tools and cook nourishing meals to bolster strength throughout the journey, and unravel the enigma that lies within the shadows.

Light Odyssey

Play as Bandi, the last spark of light, in a universe consumed by shadows. With the darkness ever-increasing, you find yourself on the last remaining planet where a faint flicker of light draws near. Guided by its warmth, you set out on a journey to restore light to the universe.

MÖRK BORG Heresy Supreme

Take control of the vilest scum ever to crawl upon the earth, and wander the dying lands of the original game through a graphic style inspired by the book. Evade deadly flails aimed to crack your skull open in a combat system both dynamic and unforgiving that'll require a strategic, ruthless approach. Face horrific quests testing your skills to the brink of the Apocalypse.

Outbound

In Outbound, freedom is your destination. Dropped into a vibrant, utopian near-future with only a modest camper van, you'll transform it into your dream mobile home and set out on a road trip of your own design.

Lost in the Open

Lost in the Open takes place in a gritty medieval world, where players take control of King Nrvesk, the target of a failed assassination. Accompanied only by two of his loyal bodyguards, he must escape across a vast procedurally generated overworld as he is pursued relentlessly by enemy forces. Players will face tense battles, branching events, and meaningful choices. To survive, they will need to recruit wisely, fight desperately, and repent for Nrvesk's bloody past.

Good Boy

When an Anomaly is detected on the remote, alien planet Terra II, a Human explorer is sent out to investigate. After a bumpy landing, the Human's S.O.S beacon awakens a nearby, dormant LAIKA Rover. Together, you'll go on a journey to find the Anomaly, and unravel the story behind it's mysterious origin. Form an unbreakable bond, as you work together to complete the Human's mission.

Everdream Village

Everdream Village is the next evolution of Everdream Valley, allowing Mooneaters to take the best parts of the original game and expand on it with new mechanics, a bigger world and deeper systems that help you connect with your cozy home, its residents and most importantly, the cute cuddly animals under your care.

Cralon

You are Cralon the Brave, hunting a demon that is stealing the inhabitants and belongings of a nearby village. But during your pursuit, the creature surprises you and you fall into the shaft of an old mine, trapped in the darkness. A maze of corridors and secrets lay ahead and you must find a way out to avert the threatening doom. But the further you venture into the underworld, the clearer the feeling becomes that something is wrong. With the help of the creatures of the shaft, you face your fears and uncover the secret of the mine.

Sintopia

Sintopia is a mix of builder and God game, with an asymmetrical loop. On the OVERWORLD, watch gleefully as the chickpea civilization builds their sinometer, which leads them on a trip to Hell courtesy of Steve the bus driver. There you can punish the dead, keep your receipts for expenses, and generate profit to help you build and sustain your Hellish empire.

Denshattack!

Get into the flowstate of rail-hopping trick combos with Denshattack!'s 50+ levels while mastering fast, fluid and deep gameplay. Conducting trains and combos through such extreme situations takes practice and precision; Denshattack!'s refreshingly unconventional ride dares you to drift on walls, clear massive chasms and push the limits of your ride for absolutely sick boss fights. Only the wildest drivers ready to defy the antiquated norms of trickless mass transit will clear Denshattack!'s extraordinary challenges and unlock all-new, fun-twisting levels around Japan – all while learning skills along the way.

Nice Day For Fishing

The world needs you Adventurer! Embark on an RPG pixel adventure where you'll play as Baelin the humble fisherman, who must rise-up to become the hero of Honeywood. Battle fish with precision timing and magic spells, upgrade your abilities, defeat evil and rebuild Honeywood.

Rebounder

Rebounder scratches that same classic game nostalgic itch while feeling completely fresh. Players take on the role of a crusty employee quite literally at the end of her rope, working at some off-world job site far away. After clocking in and tethering up, players get to work. Armed with explosive spores — the tools of the trade, they'll hurl themselves in the air and bounce, juggling themselves past obstacles and away from hazards through sites packed with sliding elevators, hallucinogenic milk, cannonball launchers, and razor-sharp thorns. Every short, replayable stage is layered with optional challenges and hides its own secrets.

Star Birds

Star Birds is a relaxing asteroid base-building and resource management game where you help your population of spacefaring birds prosper and thrive. No matter if you're a genre veteran or want to get a foot into an oftentimes overwhelming space: the Star Birds will be happy to have you by their side. And not just because chaos would ensue very quickly without you.

Arcane Eats

A roguelike deckbuilder with a delicious twist. Think like a master chef, balancing resources as you strategically combo ingredients to subdue hungry hordes. Recruit a legendary kitchen crew, and rise through the heroic cooking guilds—before The Hunger consumes us all!

Esoteric Ebb

In Esoteric Ebb, the player is the Cleric, one of many menial laborers of the city of Norvik. Tasked to solve the mystery of an exploded Tea Shop, players will roll dice against the voices in their head, explore a fantasy city on the brink of its first-ever election, and strive to become a hero of legends. Or completely ruin the campaign.

Type-NOISE: Shonen Shoujo

In a city twisted by memory and emotion, six teenagers awaken without knowing how they got there. This strange metropolis, the one Noise Scramble City, is a surreal, Tokyo-like prison built from trauma itself. To escape, one must solve over 40 unique puzzles, explore dreamlike environments, and piece together the fragmented pasts of the cast. More than an escape room, Type-NOISE: Shonen Shojo is a deeply emotional journey that merges narrative and gameplay, asking players to confront not just mysteries, but the hidden wounds within the characters' hearts.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is the official prequel hailing back to the origins of the genre-defining, critically acclaimed series of turn-based strategy games. Explore the map solo or in multiplayer, triumph in iconic battles and establish peace on a continent where it was never an option.

WW1 – Gallipoli – Middle Eastern Front

What began in mainland Europe was never likely to end there… Prepare for relentless WW1 beach landings and desert warfare across the Middle Eastern Front in Gallipoli! Faced with the deadlocked trenches of the Western Front, the Triple Entente looked for new pathways to victory. What was thought to be a quick expeditionary campaign to remove a German ally from the war, ended up in a disastrous four-year campaign: the Ottoman Empire wasn't going down without a fight. Gallipoli marks the fourth entry in the WW1 Game Series, further broadening its authentic and realistic FPS combat experience to give you the deepest dive into the Middle Eastern Front of World War 1 yet.

Hold The Mine

Explore and defend your mine against waves of monsters in this innovative roguelike survival game! Collect and manage your resources, discover buildings with unique effects and unleash mighty heroes to hold monsters out of the mine until the sun rises.

