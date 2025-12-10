Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs, The Game Awards

Everything Shown During Day of the Devs 2025 Game Awards Showcase

Day of the Devs held its now bi-annual livestream this month, festuring several indie games on the way before The Game Awards

Article Summary Day of the Devs 2025 Game Awards Showcase revealed 20+ exciting new and upcoming indie games.

Highlights include co-op adventures, puzzle games, cozy simulations, and physics-based brawlers.

World premieres, updates, and surprise releases showcased the diversity of indie gaming talent.

Fans got first looks at Astromine, Dogpile, Frog Sqwad, Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth, and more.

Organizers behind Day of the Devs held what has become their bi-annual indie game livestream ahead of The Game Awards, during which multiple titles were showcased. As we know from the past several years' worth of livestreams and in-person efforts, Day of the Devs pushes to support indie titles at no cost to developers or fans as an official 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization. We got a good mix of world premiere titles, as well as updates to games that have already been revealed to the public, and even a surprise release. We have the rundown of everything revealed today, and the full video above.

Astromine is a co-op survival game about scavenging fully destructible voxel planets. Land on planets and gather enough materials to fight off alien creatures, build structures and spaceships, and conquer the solar system.

Awaysis is the ultimate dungeon brawler! A revolutionary, physics-fueled throwdown where you'll jump, slide, and collide on your adventure to restore peace to the Awaysis – an ancient floating relic under attack by forces of great darkness!

Gather ingredients and resources, care for animals, and grow your own fruit and veg to build up your very own cozy town-to-table restaurant.

Big Hops is a fresh and froggy action platformer where you'll tongue-swing, free climb, and plant veggies to build paths forward. You play as Hop, a young frog kidnapped from his home by a mysterious spirit named Diss. To get back to your family, you'll need to gather Airship Parts scattered across the Red Desert, Open Ocean, and Shattered Mountain—all while getting roped into Diss's strange, important job.

You are now entering CorgiSpace, where all the games have short legs on purpose. This collection by Adam 'Atomic' Saltsman includes more than a dozen action, adventure, arcade, and puzzle games, and each can be thoroughly explored in under an hour.

Explore the open seas and uncover the kingdom's dark secrets as you platform your way across dozens of locales, upgrading your gear every step of the way!

Dogpile is a roguelike deck builder about merging cute dogs into bigger dogs. Play dogs, get money, customize your dogs with special Traits, refine your deck, PLAY MORE DOGS! DOGS!

Find your community at summer camp, one friendship at a time. Take a beat, enjoy a breath of fresh air – all while playing at the beach, strolling in the woods, and dancing with friends. This short, cozy game was created by two dads, celebrating their kids' journeys to find their voices.

Frog Sqwad is a slapstick, physics-based multiplayer game in which you storm the sewers in the name of the Swamp King with up to seven of your froggy friends. Use your sticky tongue to swing from pipes, solve physics puzzles, drag giant food through winding tunnels, catapult your friends, and grow as you consume food. Every mission is an unpredictable adventure through ever-changing sewers full of hazards, weird creatures, and opportunities for creative problem-solving using physics!

Face nature's wrath and fire spirits by an erupting volcano. Use extinguishing weapons and retro-punk gadgets. Expand your base, collect relics, uncover legends, and rescue people and animals in a cataclysm extraction survival.

Trapped inside a lucid dream, the protagonist must fight to survive in surreal, horrifying worlds, uncovering the dark secrets of Lucid Falls. Facing terrifying creatures, shifting gravity to navigate impossible spaces, and solving challenges that bend reality, every moment reveals more of the dark truth behind Lucid Falls.

Mirria is an atmospheric casual puzzle game. Players navigate a strange, cryptic world that blurs the line between dream and reality. Using inspection and memory, players will uncover hidden anomalies between mirrored worlds.

From the creators of Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley comes a heartwarming new adventure inspired by the beloved Moomin stories by Tove Jansson. This time, join Moomintroll himself on a charming but cold winter journey.

Lead a band of misfits on a roller-coaster ride to stardom in the age of MTV, rock anthems, and bad haircuts. Rockbeasts is a story-driven, role-playing management game that puts you in the shoes of a manager of an up-and-coming rock band. Your job – take them to the top.

Scramble Knights Royale is a battle royale inspired by classic adventure games like The Legend of Zelda. 32 players enter an arena made up of islands with towns, dungeons, and quests oozing with a retro feel.

Explore a planet where plants emit sound. Solve puzzles, survive, and discover the meaning of consciousness in a game where your core gameplay mechanic is sound.

Stretch the world! In this comedic first-person puzzle adventure, you are The Stretchmancer. Squash and stretch everything around you to solve fiendish puzzles, defeat the Claustro Empire, and save the galaxy!

The Dungeon Experience is a comedy first-person adventure about a low-level mudcrab chasing his dream of helping YOU experience the true bliss of Financial Freedom.

UN:Me presents a haunting journey through a mysterious labyrinth where players must navigate the complex dynamics of four distinct souls trapped within a single girl's body. The game's selection for Day of the Devs underscores its unique approach to narrative-driven gameplay and psychological horror. In UN:Me, players awaken as a young girl lost in an enigmatic maze, only to discover four human souls dwelling within her consciousness. Each soul carries unique trauma and abilities, unpredictably seizing control of the girl's body as she explores the twisted corridors. Players must uncover the truth behind each soul's past, the labyrinth's dark purpose, and the girl's true identity.

Unshine Arcade fuses action-roguelite stealth-shooter gameplay with a story-driven psychological-horror mystery. In an abandoned arcade, you play at its lone arcade machine to earn the tickets you need to free a mysterious virtual pet trapped in the prize cabinet.

The town where you grew up is haunted by the android ghosts of your digitized neighbors. Wield your sledgehammer like an instrument of reckoning, swinging through the swathes of mechanical human facsimiles and the buildings they call home. But will violent catharsis salve your soul, or make the pain brighter? Knock down buildings and crush machines with your hammer, awakening ghosts from the past in the ruins of a place you once called home. Cinematic sequences of interactive fiction will reveal your fears, desires and your family's knotty web of virtues and flaws.

