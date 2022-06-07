Evil West Confirms PC & Console Release This September

Focus Entertainment revealed the official release date for Evil West today as the game is coming to PC and consoles in September. The devs released a brand new trailer and made the game available for pre-order today, as it has been announced that it will drop onto Xbox and PlayStation on September 20th. You can enjoy the trailer down below as we look forward to seeing more from this one.

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

Jump right into frantic, gory carnage in a vampire-infested Weird Wild West as the trailer introduces gunslinger Jesse Rentier on his mission to eradicate the supernatural terror. As the star agent in his father's undercover monster-hunting organization, his fight is also a personal war against the nightmarish leading figures in the vampire world. Take on Jesse's role as the final line between humanity and the vampire threat, rise up to become a Wild West superhero and save the United States! Get fired up by the explosive third-person action gameplay featuring an overpowering arsenal of weapons and guns. Take part in stylish, visceral combat as you unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets.