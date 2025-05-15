Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Richat Structure

Excavation Simulator Game Richat Structure Announced For Steam

Journey into the Eye of the Sahara with the all-new strategic excavation simulator Richat Structure, announced for PC via Steam

Article Summary Richat Structure is a strategic excavation simulator set in the Eye of the Sahara, coming to Steam.

Lead a scientific team to dig deep, build labs, and manage resources in this mysterious real-world location.

Discover strange anomalies, face psychological challenges, and make decisions that impact your expedition.

Choose your expedition leader’s specialty and unravel the enigmatic origins of the Richat Structure.

Indie game developer and publisher Alawar revealed their latest game in the works, as Richat Structure has been announced for Steam. The game is based on a real-world location in Mauritania, you will excivate into the depths of the Earth, finding new wonders and horrors at the same time, building scientific research facilities at the same time as you learnmore about what's underneath the world. The game has no release date to trailer, just a reveal as we wait to see what more they have planned for the game when it eventually comes out on Steam.

Richat Structure

Richat Structure is a strategic excavation simulator based in one of the most mysterious places on the planet. Lead a scientific expedition to the center of a ring-shaped structure in the Sahara Desert, the mysterious formation known as the Earth's bullseye. This place is visible from space; scientists study it, and conspiracy theorists discuss it. But no one has ever dug deep enough. Build underground infrastructures, create mines and laboratories, extract resources and study anomalous finds. Upgrade equipment, direct work groups and make decisions that affect the progress of the expedition. Everything you find in the Richat Structure goes towards research- and the deeper you go, the less the answers look like science.

Explore the Depths: Dig mines, control the direction of excavations, build laboratories and research modules. You choose where to dig next and what resources to invest in the expedition.

Dig mines, control the direction of excavations, build laboratories and research modules. You choose where to dig next and what resources to invest in the expedition. Let There Be Light: Darkness affects people, workers lose efficiency, and sometimes even their sanity. Keep the lights on to maintain control and protect yourself from whatever may be lurking in the depths.

Darkness affects people, workers lose efficiency, and sometimes even their sanity. Keep the lights on to maintain control and protect yourself from whatever be lurking in the depths. Unearth the Unspeakable: You won't just encounter common things like coal and clay, you'll also discover strange rock formations that defy classification. Send your findings to the lab to advance along the research tree.

You won't just encounter common things like coal and clay, you'll also discover strange rock formations that defy classification. Send your findings to the lab to advance along the research tree. Keep Your Wits About You: The deeper you dig, the more people change. They start speaking in riddles and acting strangely. The head of the expedition will have to choose between results and the safety of the team.

The deeper you dig, the more people change. They start speaking in riddles and acting strangely. The head of the expedition will have to choose between results and the safety of the team. Choose Your Approach: Archaeologist, biologist, or miner- each character unlocks unique advantages and research approaches. Choose your style and adapt to the challenges of the expedition.

Archaeologist, biologist, or miner- each character unlocks unique advantages and research approaches. Choose your style and adapt to the challenges of the expedition. The Final Revelation: Apart from rare rocks, there are answers in the depths of the Richat Structure that can shatter your perception of the world. Unravel the mystery of the ancient formation. Is it a natural phenomenon or something greater?

