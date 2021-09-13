F1 2021 Teases New Content & Updates On The Way

Electronic Arts and Codemasters revealed today that F1 2021 will be getting a new series of updates and content over the next few months. The updates are primarily designed to bring in a ton of new features to the game as the season of the real-life Formula 1 progresses so that ultimately you feel like you're a part of the season in some capacity. This is a cool concept to do since EA Sports already does this to some degree with the regular NFL season in Madden NFL 22, now they're simply giving that same experience to racing fans. This includes the addition of Portimao, home of the Portuguese Grand Prix, which is available today for all players. You can read more about the update below and check out the trailer released this morning showing it all off.

Portimao is the first of three circuits added to the F1 calendar for the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. The free update allows players to re-write history following Lewis Hamilton's win in May. Imola, home to Max Verstappen's first win of the season, will be available in October, followed by Jeddah in November ahead of its debut as the season's penultimate race. F1 2021 will also include several updates throughout the remainder of the F1 and F2 season. Timings are as follows: September 13th, 2021 Updated Car Performances

Portimao

New Aston Martin Safety Car

Free Trial on Xbox & PlayStation October 2021 Imola

F1 Sports Update November 2021 Jeddah Street Circuit

F2 2021 Season

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: F1® 2021 | Free Content Updates Trailer (https://youtu.be/daqICBRm1sU)

"We're thrilled to finally release our first free circuit and update our players on what's to come in the months ahead," said Paul Jeal, F1 Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters. "Our players have let us know how excited they are to experience the new 2021 season circuits, and Jeddah will be a highlight releasing a few weeks before it makes its F1 debut in December."