F1 22 Will Receive New McLaren Livery & Updated Driver Ratings

EA Sports and Codemasters revealed that they will be including a brand new livery in the F1 22 selection as you'll be getting the McLaren look. This is probably one of the most recognizable appearances in all of F1, primarily from the color scheme as you'll see it zip down the track. This particular design comes from the futuristic and colorful landscapes of the Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix, which makes it such a standout. You'll be able to download the pack completely free and race with it in the game for a month starting on October 11th, 2022. Along with that news, the team has released the second Drivers Ratings update, which is in collaboration with official Formula 1 experts, designed to make sure the game is in sync with what's happening in the real world. You can read more details on both of these below from the EA Sports team.

"The Future Mode special livery, free for all players starting October 11 as part of the downloadable pack within Podium Pass Series 3, will replace the standard McLaren Racing livery in-game for a month. Future Mode is inspired by the futuristic and innovative landscapes of Singapore and Japan. The 3D graphic style presents a bright, varied palette of neon colors. Following its time-limited presence, players can permanently download the new McLaren livery for free* and use it as a player car in the game. The new livery will also be used by the McLaren Shadow Team in the F1 Esports Series from October 12 to 14.

Building on the authenticity, yesterday, the studio released its second Driver Ratings update in collaboration with Formula 1 experts David Croft, Alex Jacques, and Anthony Davidson to better reflect individual performance up to and including FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D'ITALIA 2022. Max Verstappen's dominance sees his overall rating increase to 96, two points ahead of his nearest rival. Zhou Guanyu's improved on-track performances haven't gone unnoticed, and he's now eight points higher than his launch day rating."