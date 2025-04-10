Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 25, Formula 1

F1 25 Shows Off My Team 2.0 In Latest Deep Dive Video

Check out the latest video for F1 25, as the develoeprs take a deep dive into My team 2.0, and show off everything they've added and changed

Article Summary Explore the revamped My Team 2.0 in F1 25, focusing on a more authentic management role.

New Facilities: Manage Engineering, Personnel, and Corporate to run your F1 team smoothly.

Dynamic driver contracts introduce face-to-face negotiations and potential deal sabotage.

Customize your team with the Decal Editor and manage spending to avoid financial pitfalls.

EA Sports released a new in-depth video for the next entry in their racing series, F1 25, showcasing the new and improved owner mode. My Team 2.0 is an overhaul of the original system, providing new options, updated systems, and a more robust gameplay experience to make it feel like you're actually in charge of everything. We have a snippet of the info released in their latest blog, and the video is here for you to check out, as the game arrives on May 30 for PC, XSX|S, and PS5.

F1 25 – My Team 2.0

Unlike previous iterations where players juggled the roles of driver and owner, My Team 2.0 sees players take on a more authentic, management-focused role. In addition to handling the day-to-day running of the critical facilities that make an F1 team tick, team owners will be responsible for recruiting and managing a pair of drivers to represent their team. Then, during race weekends, they will be given the choice as to which driver they would like to race as.

Facility Management

Three key Facilities have been introduced, each with a unique responsibility:

Engineering: Research and Development are now separated for the first time, allowing for more flexibility when manufacturing new parts and choosing how to apply them. Now, players will have to balance cost, development timings, and sometimes one driver over another, which can impact the driver's perception of your team in future contract negotiations.

Personnel: F1 25 introduces a dynamic driver contract system. To shape the team's future lineup, owners can meet multiple drivers face-to-face to discuss terms, though leaked conversations can sabotage deals. Beyond drivers, owners must manage their Workforce. Its size will impact both costs and efficiency: more hires accelerate R&D and facility upgrades, but overexpansion risks breaching the Cost Cap.

Corporate: The Corporate facility centralices financial strategy, requiring players to manage seasonal spending to avoid deficits. A new Decal Editor allows for greater customization options for livery designs and defining a team's visual identity (more of this on Deep Dive 2), while an updated sponsor system helps players build relationships with title sponsors over time.

