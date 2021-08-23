Facebook Gaming Re-Opens Black Gaming Creator Program Applications

Facebook Gaming announced today that they have re-opened up applications for their Black Gaming Creator Program. The application process does come with a few snags, as they are only taking applications from the U.S. for now, and that applications will only be open until October 29th. Last year the platform launched the initiative and pledged to support the Black gaming community through $10M worth of funding ($5M/year over two years). The porogram is designed to "equip the next generation of Black gaming Creators with partnership status, mentorship, training on the platform and more exclusive benefits." You can read up more on what the program has to offer downb below.

The program is an investment designed to offer creators the opportunity to express their creativity, grow their community and build a business with access to funding and resources. Some key benefits for creators who are selected for the program include: Facebook Gaming Partnership: Official Partnership as a Facebook Gaming Partner, with a Partner Badge added to their Facebook Gaming page.

Official Partnership as a Facebook Gaming Partner, with a Partner Badge added to their Facebook Gaming page. Product Access: Early access to new streaming features and tools designed to help gaming creators grow their community on the platform. Creators in this program will also take part in regular feedback sessions with our product teams and help inform the future of the platform.

Early access to new streaming features and tools designed to help gaming creators grow their community on the platform. Creators in this program will also take part in regular feedback sessions with our product teams and help inform the future of the platform. Community Support: Access to a private Facebook Group with members of the Facebook Gaming team, access to exclusive Gaming Concierge Support, and invites to all digital and, eventually, in-person gaming events.

Access to a private Facebook Group with members of the Facebook Gaming team, access to exclusive Gaming Concierge Support, and invites to all digital and, eventually, in-person gaming events. Education & Development: Bi-monthly summits focused on mentorship and training featuring established Black Gaming Creators from our platform providing program participants with guidance, encouragement, and answers to their questions.

Bi-monthly summits focused on mentorship and training featuring established Black Gaming Creators from our platform providing program participants with guidance, encouragement, and answers to their questions. Monetization: Ability to apply to onboard to Stars, Fan Subscriptions & Live Ads (creators must meet the platform's integrity based requirements for each product)

Ability to apply to onboard to Stars, Fan Subscriptions & Live Ads (creators must meet the platform's integrity based requirements for each product) Content Funding: Guaranteed monthly pay.