Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bernie Wick, Fading Serenades

Fading Serenades Will Release On Steam This Month

The cozy delivery game Fading Serenades has been given a release date, as we'll see it launch on Steam in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Fading Serenades launches on Steam this month, bringing cozy delivery gameplay to players.

Explore a charming island, meet quirky locals, and unravel heartfelt stories as a delivery person.

Traverse rugged terrain with movement mini-games and manage your ever-full backpack for deliveries.

Uncover mysteries, help islanders, and experience vanishing traditions in a pixel-art adventure.

Solo indie game developer Bernie Wick has confirmed the release date for his new game, Fading Serenades, as it will arrive later this month. If you haven't seen this game yet, you play a package delivery person on a quaint island, as you are tasked with running errands and delivering parcels to the people who live here in various locations. As you go, you'll encounter several different stories about this place and those who have chosen to call it home. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will launch on October 23, 2025.

Fading Serenades

Strap on your backpack! Hike, jump, and climb through charming mini-games to traverse a rugged landscape and help the old islanders with their deliveries. All while managing a backpack that's always a little too small! Experience a story of vanishing traditions in a futuristic world, a missing scientist, and an unfolding mystery in this charming little adventure with big pixels. Serenading a quieter life, the island calls! Complete movement-based mini games and discover new areas, where cute characters await you with their quests to let the story unfold. Make deliveries across the island, but keep an eye on your backpack inventory; it can only hold so much!

Run around the island and deliver everything from regular parcels to peculiar oddities. Manage your inventory and be careful not to damage anything!

Get to know the islanders. They might be reserved in the presence of strangers, but help them enough, and they might open up and help you in return.

Move by running, jumping, climbing and balancing over rivers and creeks. The heavier your backpack, the harder it gets to tackle these obstacles.

Experience Clifford's Island's mysteries, a search for things you might not want to find, and the pull for a quieter life in a fast and loud world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!