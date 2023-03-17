Big Boy Boxing Releases New Boss Rush Trailer if you're looking for some old-school boxing action in your video game, you'll find it in Big Boy Boxing! Check out the latest trailer!

Indie developer and publisher Soupmasters revealed their latest fighting game on the way as you'll put your old-school boxing skills to the test in Big Boy Boxing. If you're one of those longtime gamers who loved the Punch-Out!! series from Nintendo, then this will be right up your alley as you'll become the greatest boxer to put on his big boy pants and duke it out with all challengers wherever they may come from. The latest trailer for the game shows off a plethora of bosses that you'll have to fight, as they take the classic first-person boxing format and spice it up with some wonderful animations of characters you'll need to figure out and plan for to defeat. Right now the game doesn't have a proper release date, or even a window, but at the moment the devs are claiming that the game will eventually be out sometime in early 2024.

"Big Boy Boxing is a single-player action boss rush with pixel-perfect retro aesthetics inspired by the classic Punch–Out!! and indie hit Cuphead. Challenge and defeat all the former champions and reignite the glory days of boxing! Challenge and befriend a unique cast of characters as you fight your way to the top and roll with the punches. Power up as you progress with unique abilities. Reading your opponent is key to getting the upper hand in the boxing ring. Starting off as a typical underdog story, you encounter, challenge, and befriend different characters, all with their own unique personalities and backstories. Reading your opponent is key to getting the upper hand in the boxing ring!"

A campaign featuring over 15 unique boss fights, each being highly memorable.

Customize your playstyle with different special punches, perks, skins, and playable characters!

Dialogues, Minibosses, Minigames, Rematches, and many more alternative contents to enjoy!