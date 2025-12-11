Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Maximum Entertainment, Rainbow Group, Winx Club, Winx Club: The Magic is Back

Winx Club: The Magic is Back Video Game Announced

Winx Club: The Magic is Back will be getting a new video game to coincide with the release of the animated series of the same name

Article Summary Winx Club: The Magic is Back game launches in April 2026, tied to the upcoming animated series release.

Play as all six Winx fairies, each with unique magical abilities for puzzles and combat challenges.

Explore iconic locations like Alfea College, Enchanted Forest, Coastal Cliffs, and Red Fountain ruins.

Enjoy magical combat, puzzle-solving, and two-player local co-op for fans old and new to Winx Club.

Maximum Entertainment and Rainbow Group have come together for a new Winx Club video game, as Winx Club: The Magic is Back has been announced. The game takes its name from the new animated series on the way, and as you might suspect, will take cues from the series to give you a fun adventure with puzzles, combat, and other elements for its own experience. We have more details below as its arriving in April 2026.

Winx Club: The Magic is Back

Coinciding with the brand-new Winx Club: The Magic is Back animated series, this enchanting new adventure brings the Winx fairies to life like never before, combining magical combat, puzzle-solving, and cooperative gameplay. Players will explore some of the most beloved and iconic locations from the Winx universe, from the halls of Alfea College to the Enchanted Forest, the dramatic Coastal Cliffs, and the mysterious Desert Ruins of Red Fountain. Players can freely switch between all six fairies, each with their own distinctive magical abilities, to overcome enemies and puzzles in creative new ways. Experience the fun with a friend in two-player local co-op, taking on powerful foes together. With its mix of exploration, action, and teamwork, Winx Club: The Magic is Back console game captures the essence of what has made Winx Club a global phenomenon.

"With Winx Club: The Magic is Back, we're celebrating the global love for the Winx universe and inviting fans, both longtime followers and newcomers, into a modern, magical gameplay experience that captures everything they cherish about Winx," said Philippe Cohen, CEO of Maximum Entertainment.

"For so many people, the Winx universe holds a special place in their hearts, and this game brings that magic to life in a fresh and exciting way. We're thrilled to join forces with Maximum Entertainment to share this new adventure with longtime fans and a new generation of players," said Joanne Lee, Chief Content Officer at Rainbow.

