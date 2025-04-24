Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cyanide & Happiness, Pixel Starships, SavySoda

Cyanide & Happiness Invades Pixel Starships In Latest Update

Multiiple characters from Cyanide & Happiness have come to Pixel Starships as part of a new two-month collaboration between them

Indie game developer and publisher SavySoda has partnered with Cyanide & Happiness to bring characters from the franchise to Pixel Starships. Dubbed Cyanide & Happiness Goes to Space!, this new collaboration adds several characters from the comic series to the game, starting today and running until June 13 as a multi-week collaboration. Essentially, this is just a chance for the game to be absurd for a while as players get a healthy dose of their brand of comedy mixed in with the TL-style online sci-fi strategy builder and management game they've come to know and love. Even if you don't know the series, at least you'll get some laughs out of it. We have more details for you below as the content is live today when you update the game.

Pixel Starships x Cyanide & Happiness

In this limited-time crossover with Cyanide and Happiness, players can unlock and recruit classic characters from the webcomic, from lovable clueless giant Lunk to Survivalist Extraordinaire Ted Bear. Each new recruit has their own special features and abilities inspired by their personalities, making them ready to serve as elite members of the crew. The Cyanide & Happiness Goes to Space! collaboration also features an exclusive special edition Battle Pass, collectable items, story-driven missions, and brand-new game modes, all featuring Cyanide and Happiness's signature brand of comedy. The Cyanide & Happiness Goes to Space! crossover event is available now and runs from April 24th until June 13th.

CEO of SavySoda, Xin Zhao, said: "Suit up, recruit your twisted crew, and blast off into the most ridiculous adventure the galaxy has ever seen."

Blast off with eight beloved Explosm characters, including Lunk, Shark Rad, Ted Bear and the Captain himself.

Limited edition Cyanide and Happiness Battle Pass

Limited edition collectable crews and items to unlock

Exclusive Cyanide and Happiness story missions

Experience brand new game mode, 'Harry the Butcher Store'.

