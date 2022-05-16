Fall Guys Is Switching To Be Free For Everyone This June

Some surprising news from Mediatonic and Epic Games today as Fall Guys will become a free-to-play game in June. The news is triple-fold here as not only are you getting the game free (sorry to those of you who paid for it) but you're also getting it on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store. All of this will be topped off with a new "Free For All" season that will kick off on June 21, 2022. The game will have crossplay and cross-progression fully supported across all platforms through Epic Online Services , much like how they handle Rocket League. We have more info from he team about all of the upcoming changes below.

The launch also introduces Fall Guys' most jam-packed and blunderful season yet, with stacks of new challenges and rewards waiting for players new and old alike, alongside major updates to the game's progression systems and a new in-game currency dubbed Show-Bucks. Lovingly crafted as ever by the talented and passionate team at Mediatonic, Fall Guys is set to cement its place as the greatest gameshow on Earth with a huge amount of new content and updates. The action kicks off with Season 1: "Free For All" – a new season that sees our beloved beans arrive en masse to a giant arena to compete for ultimate glory in brand-new events and locations.

To thank the global community of Fall Guys players for their support of the game since it launched, we're rewarding existing players with the Legacy Pack, which contains a bunch of spangly cosmetic items and the first Season Pass for free. The Season Pass is a new, supercharged version of the game's free progression path that can be purchased with the new in-game currency, Show-Bucks. The game's free progression path will remain in place, along with the existing currency, Kudos.