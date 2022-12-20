Fall Of Porcupine Offered For Free To 1,000 Healthcare Professionals

Assemble Entertainment and indie studio Buntspecht Games are offering up Fall Of Porcupine to healthcare workers free of charge. The team is essentially giving the recently-announced cozy adventure game away to 1,000 healthcare professionals when the game launches in 2023, specifically for those using Steam in the US, UK, and Canada. If you're not familiar with this game, the primary story deals with the hardships faced in the healthcare industry, done through the eyes of an animal-based society, as they attempt to help people in every way they can. For those healthcare professionals who are interested in redeeming the offer, all you need to do is reach out directly to the devs at healthcare@fallofporcupine. game and read the Conditions for Participation. We have more about the game and the offer below.

"This initiative hosted by the developer and Assemble Entertainment couldn't be more spot-on, given the publisher's company slogan, "Saving the World. Game by Game." Fall of Porcupine's poignant premise is based upon over 20 interviews conducted by the dev team with healthcare professionals from varying sectors. As a "thank you" to those who participated, and every other individual that makes sacrifices to serve others, the teams conjured the idea to literally give back."

"Fall of Porcupine follows Finley, a freshly graduated med school student preparing for his first residency in a brand new small town that seems warm and inviting…at first. Finley must lean on his friends for advice and support as he navigates an "unhealthy" healthcare industry rooting for his demise, all while prioritizing his mental health and self care. The game is a heartfelt, important tale about the hardships endured by healthcare workers, while also delivering itself as a love letter to the human journey of self discovery, self love, and the joys that come with life's small (and big) accomplishments."