Fallout 76 Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With New Event

Can you believe it's been five years since Fallout 76 came out? Bethesda Softworks can as they have new anniversary event plans.

Article Summary Fallout 76 marks its Fifth Anniversary with an event until November 21st.

Claim a free Birthday Suit and enjoy themed Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Special celebrations include over 40 floats and celebrity guest speakers.

Look out for Treasure Hunter Mole Miners and enjoy Mutated Public Events.

Bethesda Softworks has an all-new event happening in Fallout 76, as the team is celebrating the game's Fifth Anniversary with new additions. Technically, the Fifth Anniversary took place back on October 23, but hey, let's not get all technical when there's a party happening. Running all the way until November 21, you can take on Daily and Weekly Challenges as part of the in-game Birthday Challenge Event, earning multiple items like themed Party Hats, C.A.M.P. Décor, Cake, and more. We have more info from the latest blog below about what you can expect.

Fallout 76 – Birthday Challenge Event

Our Birthday Challenge Event is underway! If you haven't already, claim your free Birthday Suit from the Atomic Shop, and wear it while you complete special Daily and Weekly Challenges! Rewards for this range from C.A.M.P. décor, outfits, workbench skins, and more! Organized by our friends at Fallout for Hope, we have over 40 floats, live music, Atom giveaways, and more! Did we also mention that Adrienne Barbeau, who you know as the voice of the Overseer, will be doing a S.P.E.C.I.A.L. introduction speech? And who better to narrate the parade than Wes Johnson himself? Wes Johnson, who you know as the voice of… well… all our favorite robots! Protectrons, Fasnacht Paraders, Nuka-World's Dr. Del Walsh, and many more! (No, seriously, look him up; we love his voice!)

Start: November 7 – 12 pm ET

End: November 21st – 12 pm ET

Upcoming Weekend Events

NOVEMBER 16 – 20

Hunt for the Treasure Hunter: Treasure Huner mole miners have surfaced all over Appalachia in search of goodies! Listen carefully to hear when they're nearby; taking down a Treasure Hunter Mole Miner will net you rare outfits, C.A.M.P. plans, supplies, and more! Or, if you want to avoid needless violence, you can purchase empty pails from Robot Vendors at Train Stations around the map and craft your own!

Double Mutations: Daily Ops events have two different mutations to combat but also net you twice the Daily Ops rewards!

NOVEMBER 21 – 28

Mutated Public Events: At the top of the hour, a random Public Event will have a special twist… mutations! Take on these challenges to earn Scrip, Treasure Notes, and Mutated Packages! Don't pass this event up if you're a collector; there are four special legendary weapons and rare plans hiding in those Mutated Packages! Join up with Fallout 1st friends to receive Mutated Party Packs, which are Mutated Packages with even MORE goodies in them!

NOVEMBER 23 – 27

Scrip Surplus: Earn up to double the amount of Daily Scrip! (1,000 Scrip)

Earn up to double the amount of Daily Scrip! (1,000 Scrip) Caps – A – Plenty: Robot Vendors have doubled their Daily Caps.

Robot Vendors have doubled their Daily Caps. Legendary Vendor 25% Off Sale: Visit the Purveyor in the Rusty Pick located in the Ash Heap region to get 25% off Legendary Weapons and Armor.

Visit the Purveyor in the Rusty Pick located in the Ash Heap region to get 25% off Legendary Weapons and Armor. Minerva's Big Sale: Minerva is ready to wheel and deal! Locate her at one of four locations (Foundation, The Crater, Fort Atlas, or The Whitespring Resort) to get exceptional discounts and offers on her wares.

