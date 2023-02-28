Fallout 76 Launches Mutation Invasion Free For All Players Bethesda Softworks has launched some brand new content for Fallout 76 as players can jump into the Mutation Invasion.

Bethesda Softworks has launched a new update for Fallout 76, bringing about the new Mutation Invasion content free for everyone to play. This new content will bring on the creepiest content they've had in a while as you'll have to deal with the mutated creatures on a much grander scale than ever before. The update also brings Season 12 into the fold with some new content to explore. We have the dev notes below, and you can read more about Update 42 from the team's latest blog.

Mutated Public Events

Mutations are strange evolutionary buffs that make your foes even deadlier. At the top of the hour, every hour, a Mutated Public Event will appear. A special icon will indicate the Public Event is Mutated, with regular Public Events appearing for the remainder of the hour. Mutated Public Events can include certain conditions such as:

Volatile: Enemies explode upon death

Enemies explode upon death Active Camouflage: Enemies are cloaked when not attacking

Enemies are cloaked when not attacking Resilient: Enemies can only be slain with a melee attack

Enemies can only be slain with a melee attack Freezing Touch: Slow targets down upon attack

Slow targets down upon attack Toxic Blood: Enemies leave behind small poisonous hazard upon death

Enemies leave behind small poisonous hazard upon death Group regeneration: Enemies heal each other when within radius

Enemies heal each other when within radius Swift Footed: Increased movement and attack speed

While Mutations increase the challenge of Public Events, surviving brings plenty of rewards. Completing Mutated Public Events will earn players loot including XP, Legendary items, Treasury Notes or even a Mutated Package, containing a chance for some rare goodies. Earn additional rewards by completing Mutated Public Events with Fallout 1st members, regardless of whether or not you're subscribed!

Fallout 76 Daily Ops Improvements

A new threat has joined the Daily Ops rogue gallery: Aliens from beyond the stars have made their way to Daily Ops! Players will also visit three new Daily Ops locations including: Capitol Building, Garrahan Mining Headquarters and Morgantown High School. Do you and your crew have what it takes to save the day?

Season 12 Begins: RIP DARING AND THE CRYPTID HUNT

Finally, an all-new Season makes its way to Fallout 76! Join an adventurous hunter of the most elusive game for a perilous journey through Season 12: Rip Daring and the Cryptid Hunt. Earn S.C.O.R.E. as you play the game to boost your ranks and unlock new rewards, ranging from consumables to currency to cosmetics.