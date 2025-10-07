Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout, halloween

Fallout 76 Reveals Halloween-Themed Updates For October 2025

Halloween comes to Fallout 76, bringing back Mischief Night for the first time in years, along with other events to take part in

Article Summary Mischief Night returns to Fallout 76 with a new location and special rewards from October 7 to 21.

Spooky Scorched event offers Halloween loot, trick-or-treating, and costumes from October 21 to November 4.

Night at the Morgue Mini Season brings more Halloween activities and rewards to Appalachia.

Enter the Halloween C.A.M.P. Contest by October 29 for a chance to win in-game prizes and show off your build.

Bethesda Softworks released details about several events happening in Fallout 76 this month, as players can now play the new Halloween content. First off, the team has brought back Mischief Night, returning for the first time in years, bringing in a new location. There are a couple other events, as well as a C.A.M.P. Contest running all month long. We have the finer details below some of these are already underway.

Falloput 76 – Halloween 2025

Mischief Night: October 7 – 21

Mischief Night is coming back, now with a new location and upgrades! Players can grab a costume and join JES-2R, an Eyebot that seems to have had a few wires knocked loose, and other troublemakers on the hill at Rapidan Camp to wreak havoc while earning rewards along the way. Hit JES-2R's mischief quota to earn XP, loot and even score new themed rewards!

Spooky Scorched: October 21 – November 4

The annual Spooky Scorched event returns! Fans will need to keep an ear out for the spine-tingling music that accompanies these Legendary costumed scorched and take them out to get their Spooky Treat Bag, Mystery Candy and Legendary items. Players can also don their own costumes and go trick-or-treating in Appalachia by visiting their neighbor's C.A.M.P. to get Mystery Candy from their Spooky Candy Bowl.

Night at the Morgue Mini Season: October 21 – November 4

Mischief Night brought the tricks, so now it's time for treats. Players will have a chance to welcome candy-hungry wastelanders to their C.A.M.P.s and go trick-or-treating at their fellow player's C.A.M.P.s for the chance to earn spooky rewards. Stay tuned for more details soon.

Halloween C.A.M.P. Contest

Get your cauldron, spooky sound machine and Jack-o'-lanterns ready because it's time to build the creepiest C.A.M.P. in the Wasteland! Through October 29, players can submit Halloween-themed C.A.M.P. builds for a chance to win in-game items and rewards! (October 1 – 29; winners to be announced at a later date)

