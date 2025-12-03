Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout, Fallout 76 – Burning Springs, the ghoul

Fallout 76 Shows Off More Of The Ghoul From Burning Springs

Check out the latest trailer for Fallout 76's latest expansion, Burning Springs, as they provide a better look at the appearance of The Ghoul

Article Summary The Ghoul returns in Fallout 76: Burning Springs, voiced by Walton Goggins from the TV series.

Venture into a new post-nuclear Ohio map with fresh factions, weapons, gear, and wild creatures.

Take on new Bounty Hunting missions from The Ghoul, earning special rewards and unique gear.

Enjoy the largest Fallout 76 update since 2020, featuring new characters and player activities.

Bethesda Softworks has shown off one of the biggest additions to Fallout 76 in a new video, as we get a better look at The Ghoul in Burning Springs. Voiced by Walton Goggins, he reprises his role for this expansion of the game, dealing out bounties for you to hunt and giving you attitude in general for hanging around longer than you should. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the content is currently live.

Fallout 76 – Burning Springs

Fans of the Fallout franchise, from the classic video games to the Prime Video television series, will feel right at home in Fallout 76's new Burning Springs region. Journey across a war-torn desert landscape, battle vicious Deathclaws and bloodthirsty raiders, and take on bounties from The Ghoul – voiced by his television series actor Walton Goggins. Through rewards, players can even equip themselves with The Ghoul's gun as seen in the show.

Fallout 76's largest update since 2020, Burning Springs introduces players to an arid and charred region of post-nuclear Ohio, complete with new factions, challenges, unique weapons and gear, and even new fish to catch. This map includes new characters like the Rust King, an intelligent Super Mutant who players will need to work with across Burning Springs, as well as locations, public events, workshops, and even a wild local menace called the Rad Hog, which can become a C.A.M.P. Pet for those brave enough to tame it. This update features something for every type of player, from new mechanics for seasoned survivors, easier entry points for fresh-faced newcomers, and exciting events for all.

Go on a daring adventure with Bounty Hunting, a new series of missions from The Ghoul. Players can interact with this iconic character, who hosts bounty missions that can be found all throughout Burning Springs. New bounties will always be rolling in, so players should check with The Ghoul often to pick up the latest bounties – and their rewards upon completion, of course. While not available as a playable character or companion, players can encounter The Ghoul at "The Last Resort" in Highway Town and see which of the many wanted folk in Burning Springs will be the next target.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!