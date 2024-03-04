Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d, FanRoll

FanRoll Reveals Multiple New Dungeons & Dragons Products

FanRoll revealed some new items from Dungeons & Dragons and Monopoly, as a bigger line of Hasbro-related items are on the way.

Article Summary FanRoll unveils a new line of D&D and Monopoly products with Hasbro.

Collectible dice and accessories set to release for D&D's 50th anniversary.

Innovative Dome of Destiny Dice Spinner to enhance tabletop gaming.

Fall launches to include dice-centric Battleship, Connect 4, and Scrabble games.

FanRoll revealed several new products this weekend during the GAMA Expo in Kentucky, as they showed off items for both Dungeons & Dragons and Monopoly. The items come from a new partnership between them and Hasbro, as they revealed dice and dice towers, as well as a dice popper, and specific Monopoly dice with the original tokens molded inside. The team showed the items off as they will be released this Fall, along with several others coming for Hasbro properties. We have the details for you here along with a couple of quotes from the announcement.

Fanroll x Hasbro

The line with Dungeons & Dragons will include a wide range of items for tabletop gaming, all with a focus on bringing innovation to the players. FanRoll will release a premium series of collectible dice tied to the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons. The premium dice series pays homage to the original set of dice released five decades ago and features artwork from iconic moments in D&D history. In addition, FanRoll will introduce the Dome of Destiny Automatic Dice Spinner, a first-of-its-kind item that wildly spins dice for the players and adds a new accessory for the table. This fall, FanRoll also plans to launch board games that feature a dice-based take on classic brands, starting with Battleship, Connect 4, and Scrabble. These games will be launched this fall and include Battleship Search and Destroy, Connect 4 Rolls, and Scrabble Texas Spell 'Em.

"With an iconic portfolio of brands under the Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast umbrella, we are mindful to engage best-in-class partners that can help to deliver what fans really want," said Bradley Bowman, Senior Director, Global Toy, Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. "After seeing the innovation that FanRoll is bringing to the category, we knew that they would be the perfect partner. The fact that this is lining up with Dungeons & Dragons's 50th anniversary gives us an opportunity to truly serve the fans who have been loyal for so many years."

