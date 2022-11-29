Far Cry 6 Announces Lost Between Worlds Expansion

Ubisoft held a special livestream today for Far Cry 6 in which they revealed a new expansion they're calling Lost Between Worlds. For this one, the team is taking the game beyond just the island nation you had been trying to free, and you'll be going to what is essentially a parallel universe filled with twisted buildings and ethereal landscapes as you attempt to rebuild a spaceship and escape this place. Does it make sense? OF COURSE NOT! But if you're looking for things to make sense in Far Cry, you're asking the wrong questions. The game will also be getting a free update, but the DLC expansion will be released on December 6th for $20.

"In Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds, players will begin a thrilling new chapter of Dani Rojas' story, set in a fractured version of Yara. Following their exploration of a mysterious meteorite impact site, Dani will discover themselves in a twisted space between worlds accompanied by a noncorporeal lifeform named Fai. Players will need to repair Fai's broken spacecraft by collecting five lost shards, each increasing Dani's overall stats for survivability, bringing them one step closer to escape."

"To recover the missing shards, players will need to rely on their guerrilla skills to navigate through 15 challenging and intense trials called Rifts, where they must defeat Shardfaces, humanoid and animal crystalline enemies, lurking around every corner. In each distinctive Rift, such as a shattered fortress suspended in the sky and an underwater Esperanza full of deadly traps, players will encounter different dangers and otherworldly obstacles. Players can choose how they approach each Rift and will uncover powerful weapons and tools along the way, and collect energy fragments scattered throughout the area, allowing them to revive and retry a Rift, if necessary. With multiple branching paths, platforming exploration, and intense moment-to-moment action, players will have a unique experience with each run as they master this twisted world. Upon mission completion, players will receive Fai's powerful gear and will be able to take it back to Yara for an ethereal edge in the ongoing fight against the regime."