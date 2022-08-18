Farming Simulator 22 Reveals Release Date For Grape Harvester

GIANTS Software has revealed new content will be coming to Farming Simulator 22 next week as we're finally getting the Grape Harvester. Vineyard farmers will finally be able to upgrade their fleet of specialized machines with the ERO Grapeliner Series 7000, as this is a far more advanced way of collecting grapes from the vines without damaging either one. Meanwhile, they will also be adding in something for those who love machines and tinkering with different ways of doing stuff as they will also be adding a boxed beacon light that you can purchase in the physical world. We got more info and a trailer on both items for you below.

Juicy: High-Performance Grape Harvester: With the ERO Grapeliner Series 7000, GIANTS Software and the German manufacturer of viticulture technology introduce a brand-new, high-performance grape harvester to Farming Simulator 22 – get a first glimpse in the teaser trailer. Harvesting the delicious fruit with extreme care and efficiency, it's ideal for juicy businesses on lush hillsides striped with vines. It will be available in the form of a DLC on August 23rd for PC and consoles. Illuminating: Boxed Beacon Light: PC players with an affection for colorful ambiance lighting look forward to the official Farming Simulator Beacon Light. The orange-colored beacon, which is usually placed on tractors and other machines, reacts to machinery in compatible games like Farming Simulator 22. When connected to the PC via USB, the beacon will light up as soon as players light the virtual ones in the game. Every Beacon Light includes a download code for the ERO Grapeliner Series 7000.

"With the official Beacon Light, we are announcing the fourth physical product this year!"; comments Boris Stefan, Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software. "These continuous releases underpin our ambitions as a publisher while we continue to expand our portfolio around the Farming Simulator brand."