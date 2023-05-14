Farming Simulator 22 Will Soon Launch Arena Mode You're about to get a new esports experience in Farming Simulator 22 as Arena Mode will soon be coming to the game.

GIANTS Software has a new update on the way for Farming Simulator 22 that will add a brand-new mode for players to try called Arena Mode. This new mode, which you can try out right now on PC in Beta, will give you the chance to see how the esports players compete in the FSL with a mode dedicated to competition. The news came down with some new updates for the game, which we have for you below, along with a new trailer showing off Arena Mode for you to experience.

Farming Simulator League & Competitive Farming on Consoles

As the new "eSports" section in the main menu of Farming Simulator 22 will be introduced with a free game update coming in June, it will be easier for every interested fan to join the league. Now, even on consoles, as the FSL client was previously only available to PC players. While the fifth season of the FSL starts with FarmCon on July 1st & 2nd, all Farming Simulator players can battle with their friends and other fans in the Arena mode when the update becomes available. To demonstrate their skills, they can then join the FSL to challenge professional teams.

"We're happy to announce the integration of console players to our esports league," comments Christian Ammann, CEO of GIANTS Software. "This marks another milestone in the history of our successful endeavors to make virtual farming not only competitive and fun, but professional and inspiring."

New Main Sponsor & Prize Pool Worth €200,000

With HELM AG, a new main sponsor accompanies the league in its fifth season. The family-run and long-established agricultural company from Hamburg, Germany, is active in more than 30 countries and was introduced to the Farming Simulator universe in 2022 with in-game fertilizer and crop protection products. Overall, the prize pool in season 5 is worth €200,000 – enticing existing and new teams to compete in competitive agriculture in the new Arena mode. The season consists of offline and online tournaments, both serving as qualifiers for the World Championship at the end of the season.

Open Beta Available on PC

By choosing the beta branch of the game manually, PC players can join an open beta and give the new competitive farming a try before its official launch in June. This pre-release version includes two vying game modes – Bale Stacking and Arena – for up to six players each. The Arena mode is an improved version of the former FSL client, where two teams of up to three players compete to harvest wheat, press bales, and deliver them to their own barn as quickly as possible.