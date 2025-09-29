Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25, Scottish Highlands

Farming Simulator 25 Reveals New Scottish Highlands Map

Farming Simulator 25 dropped new details about their Highlands Fishing expansion on the way during Tokyo Game Show 2025 this weekend

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25 unveils the Scottish Highlands map with a unique fishing and aquaculture expansion.

Explore the new Kinlaig area featuring rebuildable landmarks, coastal ports, and striking Scottish landscapes.

Fish farming, offshore aquafarms, and relaxed shore fishing are now playable alongside classic agriculture.

Over 400 authentic machines and enhanced graphics boost realism across global environments and new crops.

GIANTS Software showed off the next expansion coming to Farming Simulator 25 during Tokyo Game Show 2025, as they revealed the Scottish Highlands Map coming in Highlands Fishing. The trailer above and the images here show off the community of Kinlaig, which you'll be able to help transform and restore areas in its rugged locations for various types of farming. Enjoy the info here as the expansion will arrive on November 4, 2025.

Highlands Fishing

Kinlaig presents a striking combination of vast landscapes, a monumental bridge, and open waters. With authentic architecture, including traditional brick buildings and a rebuildable castle ruin, the map reflects the region's cultural heritage. A fishing port, a steam locomotive, and modern machinery highlight the connection between tradition and progress in this coastal environment. Kinlaig introduces the excitement of fish farming at sea, as well as casual fishing along the shore. After purchasing a fishing rod from the local dealership, players can cast their line into any lake, river, or ocean for a relaxed challenge. Much more gameplay awaits aspiring aquaculturists: fish breeding facilities, offshore aquafarms, feed production, and boats for transport allow farmers to expand into aquaculture alongside agriculture, animal husbandry, and forestry.

Farming Simulator 25

Virtual farmers manage their agricultural empires in a new, lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies, a North American environment with plenty of open space, or a Central European location with green fields between ponds and rivers. Building their legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer, they can now grow two types of rice, spinach, and other new crops, choosing from well over 20 overall.

Machine enthusiasts enjoy an ensemble of over 400 authentic vehicles, tools & items from more than 150 international top brands. Among them: Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many others. With Asian farming, new types of specialized machines get introduced. All farmers feel a deeper connection to fields and nature thanks to a general tech upgrade with improved graphics and physics based on the latest and modding-friendly GIANTS Engine 10: Distance fog, enhanced shadows, dynamic weather effects, ground deformation, and more boost the immersion of a romantic farming life.

