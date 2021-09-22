Fashion Week 2021 Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Fashion Week 2021 is now live in Pokémon GO. This event features the release of Furfrou, the unveiling of the new form-changing mechanic, and a fashionable offering in the form of new and returning costumed Pokémon. The event brings with it a new raid rotation that will offer trainers a chance at some of these new species. Let's take a dive into what will be available in each tier.

Here is the full Fashion Week 2021 raid rotation in Pokémon GO:

Tier One

Costumed Croagunk – Shiny available, odds unknown

Costumed Shinx – Shiny available, odds unknown

Costumed Sneasel – Shiny available, odds unknown

Furfrou

Scraggy

Personally, I find all of the costumed Pokémon worth raiding. I know that there is a vocal portion of the fanbase online that hates costumes and feels that they're lazy, but I truly feel that this is a minority of a minority. Every raid group I'm in is gung-ho about these because, in my opinion, players who have been at the game for a long time know that Niantic bases events around limited availability of Pokémon. The longer you play, the more Shinies you'll catch, and the less there will be to do each event. Shiny hunting costumed Pokémon like these gives hardcore players something new to chase.

Tier Three

Costumed Butterfree – Shiny available, odds unknown

Costumed Kirlia – Shiny available, odds unknown

Same as above! Niantic has also gone the extra mile which they didn't do last year and has specifically confirmed that all of these can be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Tier Five

Azelf – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of one in 20

Mesprit – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of one in 20

Uxie – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable odds of one in 60

There have been no changes to either Tier Five or Mega Raids for Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon GO.