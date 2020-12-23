Fatal Fury: First Contact Receives A Nintendo Switch Trailer

SNK has released a new trailer for Fatal Fury: First Contact showing off how the game will look and play on the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally released back in 1999 under the name Garou Densetsu: First Contact for the NeoGeo Pocket Color. Which if you don't know what that is, it was a literal pocket-sized handheld gaming system, which at the time was pretty cutting edge tech as the closest you had to a pocket system was still the bulky Game Boy Color. The game is based on Real Bout Fatal Fury 2, but is essentially shortened up with graphics that could only be supported by the console at the time. But it was a pretty beloved title as you could basically play it wherever you wanted. The trailer shows off the two-player action as you get a glimpse of how things will work out on the Switch. We also have a video below from SNK Producer Yasuyuki Oda talking about the game. You can snag the game right now in the Nintendo eShop for a mere $8. Enjoy the trailer!

Fatal Fury: First Contact is a fighting game that launched for the NeoGeo Pocket Color way back in 1999. It is heavily based around arcade fighter Real Bout Fatal Fury 2, so expect to see newcomers Rick Strowd and Li Xiangfei clash knuckles with Fatal Fury fan favorites Terry Bogard, Geese Howard, and Mai Shiranui. Additionally, you can also play as the Dominated Mind protagonist and Real Bout Fatal Fury 2 hidden boss, Alfred. Fighting game beginners will feel right at home as they duke it out on a single-lane ring. There is also a comeback mechanic in the form of Potential Power.