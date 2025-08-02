Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aniplex, Fate Stay Night, Fate/Hollow Ataraxia Remastered, Fuzz Inc., kinoko nasu, nasuverse, Type-Moon, visual novel

Fate/Hollow Ataraxia Remastered Comes to Steam in Early August

Fate/Hollow Ataraxia Remastered, the long-awaited new release of the sequel to Fate/Stay Night, is finally coming to Steam next week

This release marks the first official English and Simplified Chinese localization for the visual novel.

Remastered from the Vita edition, it includes HD visuals and omits original adult content for wider audiences.

Fans can experience all-new minigames and stories as they revisit Fuyuki after the Holy Grail War.

Game developer and production company Type-Moon held its FGO Fest. 2025 this weekend, and during their live stream announced that the long-awated visual novel Fate/Hollow Ataraxia Remastered would finally be released on Steam for PCs and on the Nintendo Switch store on August 7th. Fans of the original visual novel Fate/Stay Night have been awaiting this sequel release which includes official English and Chinese text for the first time.

Fate/Hollow Ataraxia Remastered

Fate/Hollow Ataraxia is the wacky not-quite-canonical sequel to the hugely popular Fate/Stay Night, which is one of the most elaborate and ambitious fantasy sagas of the 21st Century, completely ignored by the Western Fantasy literary scene but obsessed over and adored by legions of anime fans for the last twenty years. It tells the story of Emiya Shirou, a teenager with a saviour complex who finds himself an underpowered participant in the Holy Grail War, a campaign waged by the world's secret order of magicians to fight over access to the mythical Holy Grail for its power to grant wishes. The magicians cast spells against each other and summon the spirits of heroes from history and legend as their familiars and protectors. Shirou ends up with Saber as his heroic champion, a teenage swordswoman whose true identity is a twist and one of those anime tropes that Fate/Stay Night helped popularize: the gender-flipping of a historical hero from a man to a hot girl. The saga follows Shirou's arc as he tries to live up to his Quixotic idea and meets with the women and fellow magicians with their heroic champions who become his friends, allies, lovers, enemies, or all of the above as situations shift.

Fate/Hollow Ataraxia is set half a year after the end of the Fifth Holy Grail War; the classic visual novel Fate/Hollow Ataraxia comes remastered to Steam. Building on the 2014 release, this remaster features English and Simplified Chinese localizations for the first time, in addition to full HD visuals. Choose your own adventure in colorful scenarios unfolding day and night in the city of Fuyuki as you delve into hidden truths behind the Holy Grail War. As you progress through the story, you will unlock a collection of goofy, feature-packed minigames. Spend your days with familiar characters and explore the world of Fate, all while fighting to survive a new Holy Grail War.

Fate/Hollow Ataraxia Remastered is adapted from the Sony PlayStation Vita edition of the game from a few years ago, which removed the gratuitous sex and nudity from the original PC release, and launches on Steam and the Nintendo Switch Store on August 7th.

