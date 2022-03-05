Feardemic Reveals New Turn-Based Strategy Title Terror: Endless Night

Feardemic has a brand new turn-based strategy game on the way developed by Unseen Silence called Terror: Endless Night. The game will have you leading a team to find out what happened to the crew of an HMS ship frozen in the icy waters, and why no one seemed to try to escape or send for help. What terrible secrets will you find? The game is set to be released sometime in Q1 2023, so the best we can do for now is enjoy the trailer down below.

Terror: Endless Night takes you aboard a rescue ship in search of HMS "Terror" and HMS "Erebus", Royal Navy vessels on a mission to sail under the North Pole and reach East Asia. You were chosen to lead that expedition but let your son take your place and make a name for himself. Now he's missing and you find yourself trapped in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, rid with immeasurable guilt.

Each crew member is a living person with their own skills, and they all have their needs that need to be taken care of but so does the ship. Assign shifts, manage your supplies, and pass laws, all to one end – survive. Trapped in ice and with limited supplies, you'll be forced to make difficult decisions to keep your crew alive. Will you show compassion or let the shattering frost reduce human lives to a cold-hearted calculus? Will you die with dignity or feed on your comrade's body to live another day? What will you do? The harsh cold and the polar night are reasons enough for someone to break. Add hunger, pain, and seeing your crewmates perish, either from the elements or by their own hand, and the weight of your reality becomes simply unbearable. You may yet come back from this mission, but will it be with body and brain intact?