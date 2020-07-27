FIFA 21 Will Be Getting Major Updates To Gameplay & Online Matchups

EA Sports revealed more details about the upcoming release of FIFA 21, including some of the elements of gameplay and online matches. Along with the cover reveal featuring Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, the company revealed the game will have the most intelligent gameplay to date featuring all-new dynamic attacking systems that provide more realistic and informed movements. The addition of agile dribbling will put more abilities in play against defenders. Positioning personality has been added to help increase in-game intelligence. Creative runs will give you many options for off the ball moments and the Natural Collision System features new animations for better player interactions.

Career Mode has also been retooled a bit as you can manage practically everything about your player and team, including new innovations that create additional depth in matches, transfers, and training. You will have much more interactivity to control game outcomes with the Interactive Match Sim. This is a revamped growth system that will help you better manage your players. As far as social games, you'll want to check out the new VOLTA SQUADS, which is a new way for four players to join together or get online to play in 5v5 online cooperative play. Plys there's FIFA Ultimate Team, where you can team up with friends online and compete for rewards. We have a couple of quotes below from the reveal this week, and the trailer, and you can read more about these additions here.

"Being on the cover of FIFA is a dream come true. From my time at Bondy to Clairefontaine to the World Cup, this marks another big milestone. I've been playing this game since I was a kid and I am honored to represent a whole new generation of footballers and be in the same group as many other amazing footballers who I now share this honor with," said Kylian Mbappé. "This year, we are bringing fans together through social experiences that elevate both the small-sided experience and the excitement felt on the professional pitch, offering the most authentic and interactive EA Sports FIFA experience to date," said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, EA Sports FIFA. "Along with one of the biggest updates to career mode yet and enhanced gameplay realism that continues to bridge the gap between the real and virtual world of football, fans have more ways than ever to play the beautiful game of football we all love."