Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches New Legend Of Mana Collab

Square Enix has launched a new collaboration in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as players can experience Legend Of Mana content. The event kicks off today and will run all the way through October 19th, giving you a chance to play with some new units and pick up some exclusives along the way. It's not the first collab between the two games, but it's certainly one of the bigger ones, as you can see three different characters added to this mix. We have the full list of events happening during the event below.

Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- Login Bonus – To celebrate the Legend of Mana Collaboration Final Fantasy Brave Exvius players can obtain a free unit Rabite (5★) upon their first login, now until October 19. There are also many exciting rewards, such as up to 2000 Lapis and a Guaranteed Ticket (5★/NV) for logging in throughout the entire campaign period.

Mana Series Daily Free 5 Summon – From now until October 19, players can enjoy a Daily Free 5 Summon limited once per day with a summon pool that updates weekly. The featured units from the collaboration will be included in this Daily Free 5 Summon pool.

Legend of Mana Collaboration Units Pearl and Elazul – Players now have the chance to obtain units from Legends of Mana: Pearl (NV) and Elazul (NV) from featured summons. Additionally, players can obtain the Vision Card, "I'm Back!!" by awakening Pearl (NV) or Elazul (NV) to EX+1 and EX+3.

Elazul/Pearl NV Premium Step-Up Summon – By performing this Step-up Summon, players have the chance to obtain the featured units Elazul (NV) or Pearl (NV), as well as a guaranteed NV unit at Step 3 now until October 19. By performing a total of three summons from Step 1 to Step 3, a player's fourth summon on Step 4 can be performed for free.

Legend of Mana Collaboration event: The Fleeting Fate of the Jumi – Players can complete The Fleeting Fate of the Jumi event quest to obtain event currency and event points that reward players with event-exclusive equipment and recipes, such as Salesman Glove, Blackened Mail, Pearl Pendant, and more from Legend of Mana. This event begins today and lasts until October 19.