Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Is Holding A Closed Beta
Square Enix announced today they will be holding a closed beta for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, and you can get in on it. Earlier today, the company showed off the first footage of the game live on Twitch, which you can check out here, giving players an idea of what to expect from the game as it is an expansion of the current incarnation of FF7. For those of you who would like to try it out, Square Enix is now accepting pre-registrations for an upcoming closed beta test, which will be held from June 1st-7th, 2021. All you have to do to take part in the beta is to sign up here through the Google Play Store, as they're accepting signups from now until May 28th. There's still no official date as to when the game will be released, but for now we have a little more info from the company down below.
In Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, players will embark on an intense battle royale experience where they must fight to be the last SOLDIER standing. To do so, players will use magic and special abilities along with ranged and melee weapons to triumph on the battlefield. Players can choose between various styles, such as Warrior, Sorcerer or Monk, each of whom boast unique special abilities. In addition to other SOLDIER candidates, players must also contend with ferocious monsters who inhabit the outskirts of the city. By defeating them, players can gain experience needed to level up and unlock new weapons. Classic Final Fantasy elements abound in the game, such as rideable chocobos, powerful espers, including Ifrit, to summon and materia, which enables players to cast devastating spells. Players can customize their characters' outfits and accessories, obtain various weapon and vehicle skins, emotes and more to create their own unique SOLDIER.