Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier To Hold North American Tourney

Square Enix has announced their plans to hold its first North American esports tournament for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. Aptly named The First Soldier Championship, the event is currently taking player registration from now until August 4th to take part in the event, which will start mid-August. Players will comprise teams of three together to jump into online qualifiers, whittling down the competition until they get to the top 50 teams. Eventually building out a tournament that will lead to finals at the end of the month and a chance for a slice of the $10k prize pool. We have more info on the tourney below as you can register to play here.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Tournament Information Tournament Registration: Now (July 22, 2022) – August 4, 2022 at 11:59PM PDT

Now (July 22, 2022) – August 4, 2022 at 11:59PM PDT In-game Qualifiers: August 12, 2022 – August 14, 2022 Please check the official site or rules for In-game Qualifiers active times.

August 12, 2022 – August 14, 2022 Preliminary Round: August 21, 2022

August 21, 2022 Finals Round: August 27 & 28, 2022 The Finals will be broadcasted on the official Square Enix Twitch channel.

August 27 & 28, 2022 Rewards & Prizes Free Participation Rewards – All players who register and participate in the in-game Qualifiers will receive free participation rewards, such as an in-game title and banner, and a character and weapon skin exclusive to the tournament.

– All players who register and participate in the in-game Qualifiers will receive free participation rewards, such as an in-game title and banner, and a character and weapon skin exclusive to the tournament. Cash Prize Pool – The winners of the tournament will have the opportunity to claim a grand $10,000 cash prize pool. The cash prize pool will be broken down into the following: First Place : $6,000 USD ($2,000 USD per player) Second Place: $3,000 USD ($1,000 USD per player) Third Place: $900 USD ($300 USD per player) MVP: $100 USD

– The winners of the tournament will have the opportunity to claim a grand $10,000 cash prize pool. The cash prize pool will be broken down into the following: Physical Items from RAZER – Finalists will have the chance to battle their way to victory and win various mobile hardware accessories from RAZER, including a Kishi Controller for mobile and an Opus X Wireless Headset.

– Finalists will have the chance to battle their way to victory and win various mobile hardware accessories from RAZER, including a Kishi Controller for mobile and an Opus X Wireless Headset. In-game Rewards – Lastly, the winners can get their hands on tons of Shinra Credits to splurge on in-game items and cosmetics.