Final Fantasy XI Goes Over Details For November 2022 Update

Square Enix dropped new info today about the next update coming to Final Fantasy XI, as the November update has gone live. The company has done a pretty awesome job of keeping the updates rolling the past few years, giving players an ample amount of content every month to keep them occupied as they keep the servers populated. This latest update brings in a few new additions as they continue to add content to the latest chapter of The Voracious Resurgence storyline. The game has also launched some brand new battle content for a special in-game event which they are calling A Challenge From Lion. The devs have also added a brand new Login Campaign that started today and will be running all the way through December 2nd and 9th for various items. And finally, you'll be coming across a brand new set of enemies to fight out int he wild. We have more notes for you below.

The Voracious Resurgence – In Chapter 10, Part 1, the beastmen find themselves trapped without a method to resist. The time is nigh for heroes to gather at Movalpolos!

New Foes in Ambuscade – This month's Ambuscade battle update features the iron giant and mantis fiends.

This month's Ambuscade battle update features the iron giant and mantis fiends. A Challenge from Lion! – Bringing back this special event, players attempt to overcome the trials posed by Lion—their stalwart ally against the Shadow Lord—and her allies to receive special rewards. Players can obtain new rewards, including a sheet of character selection tunes key item which will enable your orchestrion to play music found on the race selection screen as part of the character creation process.

November Login Campaign – From November 10 at 7:00 a.m. (PST) to December 2 at 6:00 a.m. (PST), Final Fantasy XI players can receive points and exchange them for a variety of in-game items, including an all-new ♪Ixion mount through December 9 at 6:00 a.m. (PST).