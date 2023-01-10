Final Fantasy XI Receieves The January 2023 Update Final Fantasy XI now has a brand new update that willo bring in a story expansion, a login campaign, and more.

Square Enix has a new update for Final Fantasy XI players, as they have given the game its January 2023 content. This is part of their monthly update system for the game that will continue to bring in content to loyal players and entice them to spend more hours on the game. For this particular update, the devs have added a variety of new content, albeit a small amount, but we're not giving them too much grief as it comes after the holidays. This includes the latest chapter of The Voracious Resurgence storyline and updates to Ambuscades. Starting on January 11th at 12am PT and running all the way until January 31st at 6:59am PT, players can also participate in the New Year Early Boost Campaign. We got more info on the update below.

Final Fantasy XI – January 2023 Update

The Voracious Resurgence – In the latest entry of the saga, Chapter 10, Part 2, a betrayer is in our midst. Work together with the Destiny Destroyers to stop a sinister plot from being fulfilled!

– In the latest entry of the saga, Chapter 10, Part 2, a betrayer is in our midst. Work together with the Destiny Destroyers to stop a sinister plot from being fulfilled! Updates to Ambuscade – The foes in Normal and Intense Ambuscades have been swapped out. Challenge the returning flans and moogles! Corresponding Records of Eminence objectives have also changed.

– The foes in Normal and Intense Ambuscades have been swapped out. Challenge the returning flans and moogles! Corresponding Records of Eminence objectives have also changed. Login Campaign – The January 2023 Login Campaign runs from Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. (PST) to Thursday, February 9, at 6:00 a.m. Receive points and exchange them for in-game items.

The New Year Early Boost Campaign brings a wealth of content for players, with 18 campaigns to ring in the new year. The We Are Vana'Diel special site, which highlights various aspects of Final Fantasy XI and its history throughout the years, has been updated with a variety of new content to provide players a glimpse into the world of the development of Final Fantasy XI Online. The latest updates include the following:

WE GREW VANADIEL #16 – Kazuyoshi Mochizuki – Part 1 through 3

WE GREW VANADIEL #17 – Matt Hilton & Anthony Caraway – Part 1 through 4