Final Fantasy XI Receives The November Update Today

Square Enix revealed details about the latest update for Final Fantasy XI as the content for November adds more campaigns and other events. The big updates to this are that we're getting more content for The Voracious Resurgence, further helping that storyline along, a new "Winter Warm-Up" campaign, a new set of challenges from Lion, and more. You can see the full list below of what you can encounter and you can check out more detailed notes about the update here.

– Players will journey to the Far East in this new tale of beastmen who have traversed the seas to Reisenjima to fulfill disparate goals. New Advancement System: 'Master Levels' – This new character advancement system allows players to increase their basic attributes by further powering up jobs for which they have earned a job master designation.

– Lizards join the fray as new opponents, while Iron Giants make their return in November's Ambuscade update. A Challenge from Lion Returns – Beginning today, Final Fantasy XI players can attempt to overcome the trials posed by Lion—your stalwart ally against the Shadow Lord—and her allies to receive special rewards. Players can obtain the trigger items required to participate in the event through the November 2021 Login Campaign point exchange, with a number of weapons available as rewards for completing the content.

Beginning today, Final Fantasy XI players can attempt to overcome the trials posed by Lion—your stalwart ally against the Shadow Lord—and her allies to receive special rewards. Players can obtain the trigger items required to participate in the event through the November 2021 Login Campaign point exchange, with a number of weapons available as rewards for completing the content. Winter Warm-Up Campaign – Beginning Thursday, November 11 and through Tuesday, November 30 at 6:59 a.m. (PST), a new set of campaigns will be underway to assist players on their journeys in Vana'diel. Enjoy strengthened alter egos to aid you in battle, doubled badges of gallantry in both normal and intense Ambuscade difficulties once per day, bonuses to Mog Gardens, and much more.

Beginning Thursday, November 11 and through Tuesday, November 30 at 6:59 a.m. (PST), a new set of campaigns will be underway to assist players on their journeys in Vana'diel. Enjoy strengthened alter egos to aid you in battle, doubled badges of gallantry in both normal and intense Ambuscade difficulties once per day, bonuses to Mog Gardens, and much more. November Login Campaign – Players can receive various rewards by logging in each day and collecting points to exchange for prizes. November's campaign features a number of mounts available for purchase, including the Iron Giant, Golden Bomb, and Dhalmel mounts, alongside a number of other items and equipment.