Final Fantasy XI Receives The Voracious Resurgence November Update

Square Enix has released a new update into Final Fantasy XI as players can now experience the second half of The Voracious Resurgence. With this November update, you're getting the second part of this story series as the developers take you to Windurst's Heavens Tower. It is here you will "overcome broken promises, false witnesses, and hazy memories to help uncover the truth behind a terrible tragedy", and you'll do so with the help of a variety of adorable characters known as the Star Onion Brigade. We have some details about the update below, and you can get the full notes here. But basically, this is going to be one of the most adorable adventures you'll experience in the game.

Addition of Assist Chat Channel – This new chat channel is designed to help new and returning players connect with Final Fantasy XI Online veterans to learn tips and make new friends and connections.

– This new chat channel is designed to help new and returning players connect with Final Fantasy XI Online veterans to learn tips and make new friends and connections. Nomad Mog Bonanza – Mog Bonanza returns to Vana'diel and offers players the chance to win extravagant prizes, including new weapons modeled after those from Final Fantasy series titles. Beginning November 11, 2020, and through December 11, 2020, players can purchase a Mog Bonanza pearl and guess the three-digit number they think will be the winning combination. Winning numbers will be announced at a later date, after which players with winning tickets can collect their prizes. Complete details can be found on the Nomad Mog Bonanza event page here.

– Mog Bonanza returns to Vana'diel and offers players the chance to win extravagant prizes, including new weapons modeled after those from Final Fantasy series titles. Beginning November 11, 2020, and through December 11, 2020, players can purchase a Mog Bonanza pearl and guess the three-digit number they think will be the winning combination. Winning numbers will be announced at a later date, after which players with winning tickets can collect their prizes. Complete details can be found on the Nomad Mog Bonanza event page here. Winter Approaches Campaign – Beginning November 11th and running through November 30th, players can enjoy a collection of special campaigns providing a number of bonuses, including increased seal and crest drop rates, special drop rewards on select battlefields, equipment rewards from vanquishing monsters in Reisenjima, and much more.

– Beginning November 11th and running through November 30th, players can enjoy a collection of special campaigns providing a number of bonuses, including increased seal and crest drop rates, special drop rewards on select battlefields, equipment rewards from vanquishing monsters in Reisenjima, and much more. A Challenge from Lion – Starting November 10th, players can receive a trial from Lion—their stalwart ally against the Shadow Lord. Those who succeed can earn daggers as rewards, including a Norgish Dagger, the Esikuva, and the Infiltrator.

– Starting November 10th, players can receive a trial from Lion—their stalwart ally against the Shadow Lord. Those who succeed can earn daggers as rewards, including a Norgish Dagger, the Esikuva, and the Infiltrator. November Login Campaign – Players who log in throughout the month of November can claim new rewards and bonuses, including points to exchange for a new Golden Bomb mount.