Final Fantasy XIV Online Patch 6.2 To Be Released August 23rd

Square Enix revealed new details about the upcoming 6.2 Patch for Final Fantasy XIV Online, which is going to be released on August 23rd. The patch is going to add in some new locations, such as the new Island Sanctuary, along with a number of quests, new trials, an 8-player raid, and more. The team also released details of the 6.25 Patch on the way, all of which we have for you down below.

Final Fantasy XIV Online Patch 6.2 Overview New Main Scenario Quests – The epic story continues in this latest chapter.

– The epic story continues in this latest chapter. New Side Story Quests – Experience the continuation of Tataru's Grand Endeavor.

– Experience the continuation of Tataru's Grand Endeavor. New Dungeon – New challenges await in the Fell Court of Troia.

– New challenges await in the Fell Court of Troia. New Trial – Band together with other players in a new trial with Normal and Extreme difficulties.

– Band together with other players in a new trial with Normal and Extreme difficulties. New 8-Player Raid – Pandæmonium: Abyssos will be available in both Normal and Savage difficulties to challenge the most seasoned players. The Savage difficulty raid is planned for release one week following the launch of Patch 6.2.

– Pandæmonium: Abyssos will be available in both Normal and Savage difficulties to challenge the most seasoned players. The Savage difficulty raid is planned for release one week following the launch of Patch 6.2. New Unreal Trial – Battle against Sephirot in Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal).

– Battle against Sephirot in Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal). PvP Updates – PvP Series 2 and Crystalline Conflict Season 3 will begin with the release of Patch 6.2. Hidden Gorge will also resume, along with adjustments to PvP actions and the Crystalline Conflict ranked matching system.

– PvP Series 2 and Crystalline Conflict Season 3 will begin with the release of Patch 6.2. Hidden Gorge will also resume, along with adjustments to PvP actions and the Crystalline Conflict ranked matching system. Continued Improvements to the Main Scenario: The Duty Support feature will be expanded to include main scenario dungeons from the 2.x series to 3.0 (Snowcloak, The Keeper of the Lake, Sohm Al, The Aery and The Vault). The Steps of Faith trial will be reworked into a solo quest battle. The Thornmarch trial will be revamped.

Miscellaneous Updates – Additional content including, updates to adventurer plates and portraits, glamour dresser capacity expansion from 400 to 800 slots, and more.

Patch 6.25 Overview New Side Story Quests – Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures continue in Patch 6.25.

– Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures continue in Patch 6.25. New Weapon Enhancement Quests – Players can obtain and enhance Manderville Weapons throughout the Patch 6.x series, which will begin in the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures questline.

– Players can obtain and enhance Manderville Weapons throughout the Patch 6.x series, which will begin in the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures questline. New Tribal Quests: Omicron – New daily quests for Disciples of the Land.

– New daily quests for Disciples of the Land. New "Variant Dungeons" Battle Content – Players can enjoy this new variable-difficulty dungeon content—beginning with the Sil'dihn Subterrane—designed for between 1-4 players, with the difficulty of enemies scaling depending on party size. Dungeons will feature branching routes, which change depending on player action within the dungeon.

– Players can enjoy this new variable-difficulty dungeon content—beginning with the Sil'dihn Subterrane—designed for between 1-4 players, with the difficulty of enemies scaling depending on party size. Dungeons will feature branching routes, which change depending on player action within the dungeon. New "Another Path: Criterion Dungeons" Battle Content – High difficulty four-player content, which features a distinct structure and enemies of the Variant Dungeons, but will have a set route. Criterion dungeons will feature two options of difficulties, each with their own unique set of rules and characteristics.