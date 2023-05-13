Final Fantasy XIV Online Revals What's Coming In Patch 6.4 We have a better idea of what's coming in the next two patches for Final Fantasy XIV Online with the latest reveal from Square Enix.

Square Enix revealed new details this week for the next two patches coming to Final Fantasy XIV Online, as a good chunk of content is on the way. The patch is being called The Dark Throne, and with it and the subsequent Patch 6.45, players will be heading into stranger and more menacing territory with the primary storyline. The game will add new main scenario quests, a new raid dungeon, and a new trial, as well as introduce Crystalline Conflict and Frontline PvP updates. There will also be several Island Sanctuary updates, including the ability to place outdoor furnishings to give your abode a little more spark. Plus, an overview of the next Variant and Criterion dungeons on the way. We got the dev notes and an introduction video below outlining what's to come, as the first piece of this content will drop on May 23rd.

Final Fantasy XIV Online Patch 6.4

New Main Scenario Quests – The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light.

– The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light. New Raid Dungeon: Pandæmonium: Anabaseios – The final installment of the Pandæmonium raid series.

– The final installment of the Pandæmonium raid series. New Dungeon – New challenges await in the Aetherfont.

– New challenges await in the Aetherfont. New Trial: The Voidcast Dais – A challenging new battle against Golbez at both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

– A challenging new battle against Golbez at both Normal and Extreme difficulties. New Unreal Trial – Fight in Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) against the mighty Zurvan.

Fight in Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) against the mighty Zurvan. New Side Story Quests – Tataru's Grand Endeavour continues.

Tataru's Grand Endeavour continues. Duty Support System Update – Support for several Stormblood main scenario dungeons (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam's Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania, and Ala Mhigo) will be added, meaning they can be completed solo, alongside a party of NPC allies.

– Support for several Stormblood main scenario dungeons (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam's Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania, and Ala Mhigo) will be added, meaning they can be completed solo, alongside a party of NPC allies. Ocean Fishing Update – Explore the new route towards Kugane.

Explore the new route towards Kugane. Island Sanctuary Updates – New sanctuary ranks and items to gather, construction plots, craftable items, crops, animals, and the ability to place outdoor furnishings near structures and more.

New sanctuary ranks and items to gather, construction plots, craftable items, crops, animals, and the ability to place outdoor furnishings near structures and more. Player Versus Player Updates: Crystalline Conflict – PvP Series 4 begins alongside Season 7 of Crystalline Conflict. Frontline – Adjustments made to the rules of the Fields of Glory (Shatter), and the inclusion of an optional new UI element making it easier to track the score and remaining match time.

Miscellaneous Updates – Various updates including the introduction of a new Allagan tomestone currency, user interface updates to display job icons in the chat log and on player nameplates, the ability to glamour scholar faeries, several quality-of-life improvements, and more.

Patch 6.45