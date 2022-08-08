Final Fantasy XIV Receives New Starter Guide Series

Square Enix has started up a new series for Final Fantasy XIV this week, providing new players with a Starter Guide for them to get into the game. This is the basic building blocks for people who have had an interest in the series, but because it's an MMORPG and can be an intimidating venture to start, they're not sure where to begin. This is reasonable; there are a lot of players who try games in the genre, get lost or overwhelmed, and end up quitting. This series is designed to be a guiding hand into the basics so you can build yourself up from there. We have the full info on the series below, as well as Episode 0 to get you started if you're interested. And if you are, they're offering a free trial for the game right now.

The full Starter Guide series consists of seven videos, each focusing on different aspects of the new player experience, providing tips and tricks, from character creation and basic game mechanics to dungeons, boss battles and more. The episodes and content are as follows: Series Introduction – Join veteran adventurer Mayra as she guides new player Kaz to the world of Final Fantasy XIV.

Join veteran adventurer Mayra as she guides new player Kaz to the world of Final Fantasy XIV. Episode 1: The Adventure Begins – Kaz creates his character and takes his first steps in Eorzea. Mayra introduces Kaz to the map and different quest types so he can enjoy the main story without getting lost.

Episode 2: Meet Your FATE – Mayra introduces Kaz to class quests and how he can unlock different classes starting at level 10. Kaz encounters his first FATE, an open world encounter where everyone nearby can take part.

Episode 3: Hall of the Novice – Kaz learns how to organize his cluttered inventory and discovers the Recommended Gear feature. Mayra takes Kaz to the Hall of the Novice where he gets a crash course on party combat and a new set of gear.

Episode 4: Do Your Duty – Putting his newly acquired skills to the test, Kaz teams up with Mayra to form a light party with the Duty Finder to tackle his first dungeon. Kaz learns how dungeon rewards are distributed via Need, Greed, and Pass.

Episode 5: Trial by Fire – Kaz forms his own party and takes on his first trial: an epic boss battle. As his renown grows, Kaz is recruited by one of three Grand Companies of Eorzea, and unlocks his very own chocobo mount at level 20.

Episode 6: The End of the Beginning – Mayra regales Kaz with all he has learned so far and all he still has to look forward to in the Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial… and beyond!