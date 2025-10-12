Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Finch & Archie, Octarine Arts

Finch & Archie Drops Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Finch & Archie has a free demo available right now, as the team released it ahead of Steam Next Fest, starting on Monday

Solve mysteries as Finch the detective and Archie, his loyal canine partner, in 1930s America.

Experience unique online co-op gameplay—communicate creatively since Finch can't bark and Archie can't speak English.

Gather clues, interrogate suspects, and expose contradictions to catch a serial killer together.

Indie game developer and publisher Octarine Arts has released a free demo for their upcoming game, Finch & Archie, ahead of Steam Next Fest. The game is an episodic mystery noir title featuring the titular characters of a private eye and his faithful dog partner, solving crimes and trying to stay alive during the Great Depression. Enjoy the trailer here as the demo is available now on Steam.

Finch & Archie

After losing his previous canine partner, Finch swore never to work with another dog again. But then Archie appeared —a newly graduated police dog who changed his life. Together, Finch & Archie must track down a serial murderer that's on the loose while solving various criminal cases in 1930s America. This new team will have to learn to work together, communicate efficiently, and interact with each other to catch that serial killer and restore peace to the city.

As an online co-op game, Finch & Archie will challenge players to find creative ways to communicate —since Finch isn't fluent in barking and Archie doesn't speak English. Each character has a distinct set of skills to help them uncover clues. Interrogating suspects and witnesses is also crucial: through their interrogation techniques, Finch & Archie can question alibis, expose contradictions and catch criminals red-handed.

Play in online co-op as either Detective Finch or his loyal dog Archie. Each one has unique skills —Finch's magnifying glass and Archie's excellent sense of smell— that are essential for solving cases. And remember, fighting over who gets to play as the dog is strictly forbidden!

Communicate creatively with your partner. Since Finch can't bark and Archie doesn't speak English, players must find innovative ways to share information and solve puzzles together.

Solve a series of mysteries set in the Great Depression. Interrogate suspects and gather clues. Every suspect and witness may hold vital information. Question their motives, verify alibis, poke holes in their testimonies, and use evidence to expose contradictions.

